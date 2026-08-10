MG Majestor gets a price hike of 1.5 lakh

British automaker Morris Garages ( MG ) has hiked the price of its flagship SUV, the Majestor, by ₹1.5 lakh. This marks the first price revision for the company's 5m SUV since its launch earlier this year. It was initially priced at ₹40.99 lakh owing to an introductory offer, which has now ended, with the price being hiked by ₹1.50 lakh to ₹42.49 lakh. The price hike applies to its 4x2 Savvy variant, which is available in six- and seven-seater seating configurations. However, the price of its top-end 4x4 Savvy variant remains unchanged at ₹44.99 lakh.

MG has increased the Majestor 4x2 Savvy’s price by ₹ 1.5 lakh to ₹ 42.49 lakh, while the 4x4 variant remains unchanged. The SUV retains its 2.0-litre diesel engine and premium features

MG Majestor: Engine

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition, the Majestor SUV gets four-wheel drive with terrain modes, three differential locks, and a low-range transfer case, making it extremely capable off-road.

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MG Majestor: Features

The MG Majestor is equipped with plenty of features, including massage front seats with multiple modes, front ventilated seats, a 12-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a 8-way power co-driver seat with lumbar adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, second and row roof-mounted AC vents, three-zone automatic climate control, a 220V power outlet in the second row, powered tailgate, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, dual smartphone wireless charging, 12.3-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking camera, front parking sensors and rear parking sensors, among others.

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MG Majestor: Dimensions

The MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, and 1,870 mm in height. Additionally, the wheelbase of the SUV measures 2,950 mm, making it one of the biggest SUVs available in the Indian market.

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