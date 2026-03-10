MG Majestor gets a 5-year unlimited warranty, RSA, and labour-free services

The company has introduced a 5-5-5 programme which bundles a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five years of roadside assistance, and five free labour services into the standard purchase price. The company further intends to provide long-term financial predictability for owners, especially those who travel long distances and love to explore uncharted territories, by including these benefits in the price rather than as paid add-ons.

MG Majestor: Engine and Power

The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine that generates approximately 213 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV comes in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive variants. The MG Majestor further boasts three differential lock systems, which is a segment-first, along with ten different off-road modes, crawl control and a water wading depth of 810 mm.

MG Majestor: Safety and Technology

The MG Majestor is equipped with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), enhancing safety. The 5-5-5 programme supports the technology on offer by ensuring that the cost of maintaining such advanced systems remains manageable for the consumer over the first several years of use. Additional safety features of the MG Majestor include a high-tensile ladder-frame chassis built for rigidity and impact protection. Not only that, but a few safety features include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, hill-hold assist, six airbags, 360-degree camera and hill descent control, among others.

The interior of the MG Majestor includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system, ventilated seats in the first two rows, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a JBL studio 12-speaker system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 12-way powered driver seat with memory function and dual wireless chargers, among other features.

MG Majestor: Launch Timeline

The potential buyers of the MG Majestor can currently pre-reserve the SUV with a deposit of ₹41,000. Following this early booking phase, the vehicle will be available for public viewing and test drives in showrooms starting in April 2026. Official customer deliveries are scheduled to begin the following month, in May 2026.

