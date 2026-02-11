MG Majestor debuts tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

JSW MG Motor India will take the wraps off its new flagship SUV, the Majestor, tomorrow. First shown at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the SUV has since been teased repeatedly, while earlier spy shots have already revealed much of its design.

Although this is a new nameplate for India, the SUV has already been introduced in the Middle-Eastern markets. Internationally, MG sells the Majestor as the Rakan, offering a clear preview of what buyers here can expect. Here’s what you should know ahead of the official unveiling:

MG Majestor: Engine

Under the hood, the Majestor is expected to borrow from the MG Gloster. That means a 2.0-litre diesel engine can be expected in two states of tune:

Specification 2.0-litre Diesel (Single Turbo) 2.0-litre Diesel (Twin Turbo) Engine Type 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 161 bhp 215 bhp Torque 373 Nm 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive All-wheel drive

There is a possibility that MG may solely offer the more powerful twin-turbo version to strengthen its flagship positioning. That would also place it more directly against the higher variants of the Toyota Fortuner.

MG Majestor: Exterior design

The Majestor doesn’t try to hide what it is. It’s a full-size, ladder-frame SUV. The front end is tall and squared-off, with a large grille and slim LED lighting elements. The bonnet sits high, and the bumper design appears chunky.

From the side, the boxy proportions are evident. The tall profile, pronounced wheel arches and long body give it that traditional big-SUV stance, which is also something buyers of this segment often prefer.

At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and a broad bumper round off the design. Overall, the Majestor seems to prioritise size and visual boldness rather than having a flashy appearance.

MG Majestor: Interior

MG hasn’t revealed the India-spec cabin yet, but the global-spec Rakan gives us some idea. The layout appears to be clean and horizontal, with boxy design cues that mirror the exterior design language. A dual-tone interior is likely, though we expect that MG will tweak a few colour combinations for the Indian market.

More importantly, space will likely be a key highlight. The Rakan is offered overseas as a three-row, seven-seater, and that configuration is expected to make it to India as well. More details will be confirmed tomorrow.

MG Majestor: Features

While MG has not officially listed features yet, the Majestor is expected to be generously equipped, as has been the brand’s approach in India so far.

Key highlights expected to be included are:

Dual digital displays (infotainment + driver’s display)

Heated and massaging front seats

Premium audio system

Three-zone climate control

Wireless phone charging

Powered tailgate

Panoramic sunroof

Safety is also expected to be a strong area, with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors and Level-2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are likely to be part of the package.

MG Majestor: Pricing and positioning

The Majestor is expected to be priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it will step into a competitive space currently occupied by the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

However, MG is calling the Majestor, India's first D+ class SUV, which suggests that it may be placed over the Gloster, and the manufacturer is aiming to create a new segment in the Indian automotive space with this product.

