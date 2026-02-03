MG Majestor debuts as ‘Rakan’ in Middle East markets ahead of Indian launch

MG Motor has rolled out the Majestor in Middle Eastern markets under the Rakan nameplate, offering an early look at the upcoming SUV for India, the MG Majestor . Design cues seen on the Rakan match those revealed in MG’s earlier Majestor preview, indicating both models are likely the same vehicle for different regions.

The Majestor is expected to sit above the Gloster in MG’s India lineup. The Gloster is currently priced between ₹38.3 lakh and ₹42.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and the Volkswagen Tayron. Looking closely at the Rakan, we can get a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming Majestor SUV.

MG Majestor: Exterior updates over the Gloster

Visually, the Rakan gets a new front fascia which has been reworked with slim LED daytime running lights placed high on the nose. Central to the bumper is a large rectangular grille finished in gloss black. The bumper itself is now more pronounced with silver skid plates giving the SUV a tougher, more upright stance.

Looking at the profile, the overall look remains familiar, but MG has introduced fresh alloy wheel designs with a dual-tone finish, along with black cladding along the lower body. At the rear, it features connected LED tail-lamps, a reshaped bumper and additional skid plates. All of these changes are expected to appear on the India-bound Majestor as well.

MG Majestor: Interior expectations

On the inside, the MG Rakan adopts a dual-tone brown and white interior theme. The cabin is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and powered front seats with a massage function. Other features include multi-zone climate control, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, leatherette upholstery, rear AC vents and USB charging ports.

MG claims a maximum cargo capacity of up to 2,400 litres with the second and third rows folded flat. The Indian Majestor is expected to mirror this layout and equipment list closely as well.

MG Majestor: Powertrain differences

In Kuwait, the MG Rakan is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine producing around 247 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission and comes with an all-wheel-drive system, differential locking and multiple terrain modes.

For India, MG is expected to offer the Majestor with the Gloster’s 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, which develops approximately 212 bhp and 478 Nm. This setup will also be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and AWD.

