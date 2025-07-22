MG M9 vs Kia carnival: Which limousine would you like to travel in

The MG M9 electric MPV has been launched in India. Interestingly, this marks the first product for the MG Select dealership network, which acts as the premium dealership channel for JSW MG Motor India. The M9 locks its horn directly with the Kia Carnival , which was also launched recently.

With this, the MG M9, which is known internationally as the MIFA 9, joins a limited set of large MPVs in the country, competing most closely with the Kia Carnival. While the Toyota Vellfire occupies a higher price segment, the M9 and Carnival attract a similar customer base. Here’s a look at how the M9 compares with the Carnival on paper.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Price

Both the MG M9 and the Kia Carnival are offered in a single trim option. The MG M9 EV has been priced in India at ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes as a completely built unit (CBU). The MG M9 is sold through the carmaker's MG Select premium retail network that also sells the MG Cyberster. Meanwhile, the Kia Carnival attracts a price tag of ₹63.91 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Dimensions

The MG M9 measures 5,200 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. The Kia Carnival is marginally smaller at 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, 1,775 mm high, and 3,090 mm wheelbase.

The M9 also offers marginally more cabin space on paper due to its wider footprint and longer wheelbase. Both vehicles are fitted with multi-spoke alloy wheels, although the M9 features 19-inch and the Carnival an 18-inch.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Specs

The MG M9 draws power from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery along with a solo front-mounted electric motor that outputs 245 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Its claimed WLTP range is 430 km, although actual range on Indian roads may differ.

The Kia Carnival, on the other hand, employs a 2.2-litre, 4-pot turbo-diesel engine, producing 190 bhp and 441 Nm via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Both cars are front-wheel drive.

As a result of the variation in fuel types—electric versus diesel—the two models address varying user needs. The Carnival can be appropriate for customers who prioritize long-term usability and availability of fuel, while the M9 offers another option in the electric market.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival: Features

The MG M9 prioritizes rear-seat comfort with amenities such as three-zone climate control and second-row ottoman seats with heating, cooling, and massage capabilities, all controllable through a touchscreen on the armrest. Rear occupants also receive individual entertainment screens and a dual-pane Chamois-wrapped sunroof that provides a feeling of space.

At the front, the cabin features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 7-inch digital instrument panel, and touch-sensitive air-conditioning controls. The floating centre console accommodates cupholders, a wireless charging tray, and storage space. The front seats are electrically adjustable with ventilation and 4-way lumbar adjustment.

On the safety side, the M9 packs seven airbags, ABS, ESP with auto hold, TPMS, and an extensive ADAS package comprising adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, speed assist, and a 360-degree camera system. Although Bharat NCAP ratings are awaited, the car has achieved a five-star rating from Euro NCAP and ANCAP, respectively.

The Kia Carnival is also heavily optioned, with powered seats (no massage), ADAS, tri-zone climate, ambient lighting, and rear-seat entertainment, albeit a smaller sunroof setup. Both models accommodate 7-seat configurations, and the M9 also has an 8-seater variant available worldwide, although local confirmation remains uncertain.

