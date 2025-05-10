MG M9: Here are 5 key things to know before you book the upcoming MPV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Set to launch in May 2025 after its debut at the Auto Expo, the MG M9 is JSW MG Motor India’s latest push into the premium EV space. This luxury electric MPV, available for booking via MG Select, the brand’s exclusive high-end retail channel, promises to redefine how electric mobility blends with luxury.
(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)
Targeting rivals like the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire, the M9 brings a unique mix of style, comfort, technology, space and performance.
The MG M9's design combines futuristic cues with MPV practicality. Its closed trapezoidal grille, signature full-width LED light bar with integrated turn indicators, and chrome-accented headlamp cluster establish a commanding front profile. The sides are clean and elegant, featuring automatic sliding doors that grant easy access to the spacious second and third rows—ideal for chauffeur-driven customers. At the rear, vertical LED tail lamps and another connected LED strip mirror the front’s design language, while 19-inch alloy wheels complete the look with a bold stance.
Marketed as ‘The Presidential Limousine,’ the M9 elevates rear-seat luxury to new heights. The second-row features Presidential Lounge Seats offering 16-way power adjustment, eight massage modes, seat ventilation, and heating functions. A dual yacht-style panoramic sunroof enhances the cabin’s airiness and openness. A 64-color ambient lighting system allows occupants to personalize the mood, while a 12-speaker premium audio system delivers immersive sound quality. The interior is finished in premium leatherette, available in shades like pure black or cognac brown, reinforcing the M9’s upscale character.
The MG M9 blends elegance with high-end tech. The driver gets a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with a 7-inch digital driver’s display for essential information. Rear passengers in the second row enjoy a touchscreen panel on the armrests to control climate settings and seat adjustments. The MPV also features three-zone climate control, touch-capacitive HVAC buttons below the infotainment screen, and seamless integration of technology into the cabin’s minimalist dashboard design.
With a length of 5,270 mm, width of 2,000 mm, height of 1,840 mm, and a 3,200 mm wheelbase, the MG M9 is among the largest MPVs in the segment. This translates into a spacious three-row layout with seating for seven, making it ideal for luxury family use or executive mobility. The long wheelbase enhances second and third-row legroom, offering true limousine-like comfort on the go.
Under the hood, the M9 houses a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a range of up to 500 km on a single charge—ideal for long-distance travel without range anxiety. The motor generates 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, delivering brisk acceleration and a top speed of 180 kmph. The MPV supports 11 kW AC charging (0–100 per cent in 8.5 hours) and DC fast charging, which allows a 30 to 80 per cent recharge in just 30 minutes, making it practical for both city and highway use.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.