MG M9: Here are 5 key things to know before you book the upcoming MPV

The MG M9 is a full-size luxury electric MPV with bold design, lounge-like comfort, smart tech, ample space and a 500 km real-world driving range.

Set to launch in May 2025 after its debut at the Auto Expo, the MG M9 is JSW MG Motor India’s latest push into the premium EV space. This luxury electric MPV, available for booking via MG Select, the brand’s exclusive high-end retail channel, promises to redefine how electric mobility blends with luxury.

Targeting rivals like the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire, the M9 brings a unique mix of style, comfort, technology, space and performance.