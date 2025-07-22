Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG M9 EV vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV to pick?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Jul 2025, 12:25 pm
MG M9 EV comes challenging the Toyota Vellfire with its highly affordable pricing compared to the latter.

MG M9 EV
MG M9 EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric MPV market. The carmaker has launched the MG M9 EV in the country at 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of powertrain, this premium electric MPV competes with BYD eMax7, but pricing-wise, it competes with Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.

JSW MG Motor India has launched the M9 EV as a completely built unit (CBU) model in the country. Loaded with a wide range of advanced technology-aided features, the MG M9 EV is a luxury MPV that is best suitable for users who want to be driven rather than drive. Interestingly, its rivals like the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire also come with a similar proposition for the users, but powered by internal combustion engines.

If you are planning to buy the MG M9 EV and here is another option for you to consider.

MG M9 EV vs Toyota Vellfire: Price

The MG M9 EV has been launched in India at 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes as a completely built unit (CBU). The MG M9 is sold through the carmaker's MG Select premium retail network that also sells the MG Cyberster. On the other hand, the Toyota Vellfire is also sold in India as a CBU product. It is priced between RS 1.22 crore and 1.32 crore (ex-showroom).

Clearly, the MG M9 comes at a cost that is a lot cheaper than the Toyota Vellfire.

MG M9 EV vs Toyota Vellfire: Powertrain and specifications

Powering the MG M9 electric MPV is a 90 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 548 km on a single charge. The electric luxury MPV features a front-wheel-drive layout, with the electric motor producing 245 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Toyota Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that comes with a hybrid setup. The seven-seater luxury MPV churns out 190.42 bhp peak power and 240 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2025, 12:25 pm IST
