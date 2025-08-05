Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mg Introduces Limited Period Discounts On Hector And Astor, Prices Start At 9.99 Lakh

MG introduces limited period discounts on Hector and Astor, prices start at 9.99 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Aug 2025, 15:00 pm
Follow us on:

The MG Hector Sharp Pro MT, one of the higher-end variants of the petrol lineup, is now available at an effective ex-showroom price of 19.59 lakh.

Both the MG Hector and Astor now get a discount as the brand celebrates six years in India
View Personalised Offers on
MG Cyberster
Check Offers

To celebrate six years of operations in the country, JSW MG Motor has launched special anniversary prices for some variants of the Hector and Astor SUVs. Limited-period price cuts, along with additional financial convenience like 100 per cent on-road funding and EMI holiday choices, are being offered by the company to draw in new customers during the festive period.

MG Hector: Discounts

Among the notable price cuts, the MG Hector Sharp Pro MT, one of the higher-end variants of the petrol lineup, is now available at an effective ex-showroom price of 19.59 lakh. Diesel and CVT variants continue to be priced higher. Across the Hector lineup—including the standard, 6-seater, and 7-seater Hector Plus models—several trims appear to benefit from anniversary price positioning.

Also Read : MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review

Although the company has not specified how long these discounts will last, it has clarified that prices are valid for a limited time only and may vary based on variant and availability.

MG Astor: Discounts

Apart from the Hector, MG is also launching a lower starting price on the Astor, its sub-compact SUV offering. The base Astor Sprint trim now begins at 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting quite a few rivals in the segment. This launch pricing seems to be a part of a bigger strategy to generate interest in the Astor lineup during the brand's anniversary phase.

More specification Astor models, such as ADAS models, ventilated seats, and the i-SMART 2.0 connected car package, are more expensive and do not seem to be included in the special offer.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Astor
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.48 - 17.73 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG Euniq 7
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon605 km
₹ 30 - 35 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
MG 5 Estate
BatteryCapacity Icon61.1 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
MG Hector
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 14.25 - 23.34 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Hector Plus
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 17.50 - 23.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

JSW MG Motor India: Financial flexibility and discounts

MG has also stated financing advantages, such as 100 per cent on-road price funding and the ability to take EMI holidays, at the discretion of associated financial institutions. These schemes are likely intended to lower the upfront ownership barrier during a time of celebration for the brand.

Also watch: MG M9 EV first drive review: Luxury made sustainable

JSW MG Motor India: Six year milestone in India

Launched in India in 2019, MG has completed six years of operations, and both the Hector and Astor have become key models in its lineup. As part of its sixth anniversary, MG Motor seems to be using this pricing initiative to retain its competitiveness in an increasingly price-sensitive SUV market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2025, 15:00 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS