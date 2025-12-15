MG Hector New vs Old: What has changed?

MG Motor India has rolled out the latest facelift of the Hector, marking the SUV’s third major update since its debut in 2019. Priced from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) under an introductory offer, the updated Hector aims to stay relevant in a mid-size SUV segment that has become more crowded and competitive over the years. But how different is the new Hector from the outgoing model? Here’s a detailed look at what’s genuinely new and what remains familiar.

MG Hector New vs Old: Design

Front styling

The most visible difference between the new and old Hector is at the front. The facelift introduces a new ‘Aura Hex’ grille that retains the same overall shape but swaps the earlier diamond-mesh pattern for a vertical hexagonal design. Chrome detailing around the front air dam has also been revised, giving the SUV a slightly sharper face.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector 1451 cc 1451 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.77 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Sierra 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos 2026 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12 - 21 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

By comparison, the older Hector already had a bold road presence, and the new model builds on that rather than changing direction.

Also Read : 2026 MG Hector facelift launched; Prices start at ₹11.99 lakh

Side profile

From the side, there’s little to tell the two apart. The silhouette, proportions and body lines are unchanged. The only update here is a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, which are the same size as before but feature a refreshed pattern.

Rear design

At the rear, MG has updated the LED tail-lamp cluster and reworked the bumper. While these changes freshen up the look, the overall design language remains consistent with the older model.

Colours

There are two new colours being offered, namely Celadon Blue and Pearl White. Previously, the SUV did not have a blue option, and the white colour option was available as Candy White. The SUV is also offered in Aurora Silver, Glaze Red and Starry Black shades.

MG Hector New vs Old: Interior

Step inside the new Hector, and the layout will feel familiar instantly. MG has retained the dashboard design, which continues to be dominated by the large 14-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster also carries over unchanged.

The Hector facelift brings I-swipe gesture control for the 14-inch vertical infotainment that has been carried over from the previous version

What’s new are the finer details. MG has revised the upholstery and interior colour themes, giving the cabin a slightly fresher ambience. There are also updates to the infotainment software, aimed at improving usability and features rather than overhauling the system entirely. The older Hector’s cabin already felt modern, and this update is more about bringing freshness to avoid the SUV feeling dated, rather than a transformation.

MG Hector New vs Old: Features and Technology

The Hector has always been positioned as a tech-heavy SUV, and that continues with the facelift. The panoramic sunroof and large touchscreen, features that once set the Hector apart when it launched in 2019, remain key highlights. The latest update does not introduce major new hardware features but focuses on software-level enhancements and cosmetic improvements, unlike the more substantial 2023 facelift that expanded both styling and equipment.

MG Hector New vs Old: Powertrain

Mechanically, there is no difference between the new and old Hector. Engine options remain the same, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol producing around 139 bhp and 250 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The other unit is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel delivering roughly 165 bhp and 350 Nm, offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

For buyers expecting improved performance or electrification, the facelift doesn’t bring any surprises. The focus here is clearly on design and features rather than mechanical upgrades.

Also Read : MG Majestor spotted undisguised ahead of launch. Check details

MG Hector New vs Old: Variants and Pricing

The five-seat Hector facelift starts at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Style variant with the petrol manual. The range tops out at ₹18.09 lakh for the Savvy Pro petrol CVT.

The seven-seat Hector Plus is available from ₹17.29 lakh for the Sharp Pro manual, going up to ₹19.49 lakh for the Savvy Pro CVT. Prices for diesel variants are yet to be announced.

Compared to the older model, pricing remains broadly in the same bracket, with the introductory price helping MG keep the Hector competitive against newer rivals.

MG Hector New vs Old: Who is this update for?

The new MG Hector is best described as a mild refresh rather than a full-fledged upgrade. If you already own the outgoing model, the changes may not be compelling enough to justify an upgrade. However, for new buyers, the facelift offers a slightly sharper design, refreshed interiors and updated software while retaining the strengths that made the Hector popular in the first place—space, comfort and tech.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: