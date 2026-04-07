MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices

JSW- MG Motor India announced price hikes for its passenger vehicles recently, which kicked in April 2026. This price revision has impacted the automaker's entire range of passenger vehicles, including the models sold through the MG Select retail network. With this price revision, two of the major revenue churners for the brand, which are the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus , have become pricier.

MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to ₹ 30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.

The MG Hector and MG Hector Plus - both these two SUVs have become significantly pricier. The MG Hector models have become costlier by up to ₹30,000, while the MG Hector Plus models have become pricier by up to ₹20,000.

If you have been planning to buy the MG Hector or the MG Hector Plus, here is a quick look at the price hikes slapped on each variant of these two models.

MG Hector and MG Hector Plus become costlier

The prices of the MG Hector have gone up by up to ₹30,000. With the prices increased, the SUV is now available at a price range of ₹11.99 lakh and ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The entry-level variant Style Perol MT continues to be priced the same at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec Sharp Pro Petrol MT, Sharp Pro Petrol CVT and Savvy Pro Petrol CVT have become costlier by ₹20,000 each. All other trims of the SUV have become dearer by ₹30,000.

MG Hector & MG Hector Plus received up to ₹ 30,000 price hikes Models & variants Price hike Revised prices (ex-showroom) MG Hector Style MT NA ₹ 11.99 lakh MG Hector Select Pro MT ₹ 30,000 ₹ 14.29 lakh MG Hector Smart Pro MT ₹ 30,000 ₹ 15.29 lakh MG Hector Smart Pro CVT ₹ 30,000 ₹ 16.59 lakh MG Hector Sharp Pro MT ₹ 20,000 ₹ 16.99 lakh MG Hector Sharp Pro CVT ₹ 20,000 ₹ 18.29 lakh MG Hector Savvy Pro CVT ₹ 20,000 ₹ 19.19 lakh MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro MT ₹ 20,000 ₹ 17.49 lakh MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro CVT ₹ 20,000 ₹ 18.79 lakh MG Hector Plus Savvy Pro CVT ₹ 20,000 ₹ 19.69 lakh

On the other hand, the MG Hector Plus has received a uniform price hike of ₹20,000 across all the variants. This SUV now comes priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹19.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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