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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mg Hector & Hector Plus Get Pricier By Up To 30,000. Variant Wise Prices Detailed

MG Hector & Hector Plus get pricier by up to 30,000. Variant-wise prices

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 07 Apr 2026, 15:14 pm
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MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to 30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.

MG Hector and Hector Plus, the two major revenue churner models for the automaker, have become costlier by up to ₹30,000 as part of the automaker's latest price revision strategy.
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JSW-MG Motor India announced price hikes for its passenger vehicles recently, which kicked in April 2026. This price revision has impacted the automaker's entire range of passenger vehicles, including the models sold through the MG Select retail network. With this price revision, two of the major revenue churners for the brand, which are the MG Hector and MG Hector Plus, have become pricier.

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The MG Hector and MG Hector Plus - both these two SUVs have become significantly pricier. The MG Hector models have become costlier by up to 30,000, while the MG Hector Plus models have become pricier by up to 20,000.

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If you have been planning to buy the MG Hector or the MG Hector Plus, here is a quick look at the price hikes slapped on each variant of these two models.

MG Hector and MG Hector Plus become costlier

The prices of the MG Hector have gone up by up to 30,000. With the prices increased, the SUV is now available at a price range of 11.99 lakh and 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The entry-level variant Style Perol MT continues to be priced the same at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The higher-spec Sharp Pro Petrol MT, Sharp Pro Petrol CVT and Savvy Pro Petrol CVT have become costlier by 20,000 each. All other trims of the SUV have become dearer by 30,000.

MG Hector & MG Hector Plus received up to 30,000 price hikes
Models & variantsPrice hikeRevised prices (ex-showroom)
MG Hector Style MTNA 11.99 lakh
MG Hector Select Pro MT 30,000 14.29 lakh
MG Hector Smart Pro MT 30,000 15.29 lakh
MG Hector Smart Pro CVT 30,000 16.59 lakh
MG Hector Sharp Pro MT 20,000 16.99 lakh
MG Hector Sharp Pro CVT 20,000 18.29 lakh
MG Hector Savvy Pro CVT 20,000 19.19 lakh
MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro MT 20,000 17.49 lakh
MG Hector Plus Sharp Pro CVT 20,000 18.79 lakh
MG Hector Plus Savvy Pro CVT 20,000 19.69 lakh

On the other hand, the MG Hector Plus has received a uniform price hike of 20,000 across all the variants. This SUV now comes priced between 17.49 lakh and 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2026, 15:14 pm IST
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