⁠MG Hector gets special benefits up to 4 lakh under Midnight Carnival campaign

JSW MG Motor India has launched its ‘Midnight Carnival ’ bringing a host of offers and benefits on the Hector SUV. The MG Hector is available with benefits worth up to ₹4 lakh, and the exclusive campaign will be available at showrooms across the country. The Midnight Carnival will see MG showrooms open until midnight every weekend till June 30, 2025.

MG Hector Midnight Carnival Benefits

As part of the Midnight Carnival campaign, JSW MG Motor India is offering a host of value offers with the purchase of the new Hector. This includes an extended warranty of 2 years/1 lakh km, along with the standard three-year warranty and two additional years of roadside assistance. This will ensure hassle-free ownership for up to five years.

The campaign also offers 50 per cent RTO cost benefits and access to MG accessories for the currently registered Hector models. Furthermore, 20 MG Hector buyers stand a chance to win a trip to London.

Commenting on the latest campaign, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales - JSW MG Motor India said, “The MG Hector has always been the model of choice for SUV lovers in India, and our Midnight Carnival is a unique celebration of that legacy. By combining irresistible offers with memorable experiences, we’re creating opportunities for both our current and future customers to be part of something truly special."

MG Hector Features and Prices

The MG Hector has been on sale since 2019, and the SUV takes on the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and the like in the segment. The offering is available in petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices. On the feature front, the Hector gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, over 70 connected car features, and Level 2 ADAS tech. Prices for the MG Hector start from ₹13.99 lakh, going up to ₹22.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

