MG Hector gets new variants Shine Pro and Select Pro. Here's what's new

MG Motor India on Monday announced the launch of new variants for its Hector SUV. Christened Shine Pro and Select Pro, the new variants come with enhancing options for the Hector buyers. The MG Hector remains the brand's most popular SUV so far since its arrival in India as the brand's introductory model in June 2019. The newly launched Shine Pro variant is priced at ₹15,99,800 (ex-showroom) and the Select Pro is priced at ₹17,29,800 (ex-showroom).

The SAIC-owned British car marque has stated that the new variants of the car come with India's largest portrait-oriented HD touchscreen infotainment system, measuring 14 inches. The Select Pro variant gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and the Shine Pro comes with a single-pane electric sunroof. Both variants come with a new dashboard design and a host of features including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other features include a wireless charger, and a fully digital instrument cluster with a 17.78 cm embedded LCD display, a push start/stop button, floating light turn indicators, LED headlamps, and LED-connected taillights among others.

Watch: MG Hector 2023: First Drive Review | HT Auto

Speaking on the launch of the new variants of the MG Hector SUV, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said the Hector has made a bold statement with its commanding presence and has redefined the SUV landscape with a multitude of tech features and superior driving comfort with ADAS Level 2 and Connected features. "Each subsequent variant has set new benchmarks in the segment by offering a harmonious blend of comfort, advanced technology, and ergonomic design. Using insights from our market research, industry analysis, and customer feedback, we have introduced these two latest variants, underscoring our commitment to providing an elevated driving experience, characterized by performance and power, catering to the discerning preferences of SUV enthusiasts," he added.

Mg Hector is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The engine choices for the SUV include a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor available with both manual and CVT gearbox options and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit available with a manual gearbox.

