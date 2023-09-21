MG Hector diesel offers more resale value than Creta, Seltos, XUV700: Study

MG Motor's best-selling SUV Hector has better resale value in India compared to some of its fancier rivals like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. According to a study, the diesel variants of the SUV has up to 85 per cent resale value. It was compared with at least six SUVs which include the likes of Mahindra's XUV700 and XUV300, Hyundai Alcazar as well as Tata Harrier. MG Motor had launched the new Hector SUV earlier this year at a starting price of ₹14.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The diesel variants of the SUV starts from ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector was adjudged the best diesel SUV with highest resale value by Droom, an e-commerce platform. It conducted a study on seven models. The key factors that helped Hector beat the likes of Creta and Seltos were its engine, fuel efficiency as well as the comfort features it offers. MG Hector diesel variants are offered with a 2.0-litre unit. The engine comes mated either to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. It can generate 167.67 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The study found that Hector SUV offers up to 21 kmpl of fuel efficiency. In comparison, SUVs like Creta or Harrier offered up to 18 kmpl.

The interior of the SUV was also found to be more comfortable and spacious compared to the other models studied. It comes loaded with features like a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Level 2 ADAS. The infotainment screen supports voice commands in five languages, including four Indian languages. The ADAS offers enhanced safety with traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control among others. There are also features like wireless charging, USB and USB C-Type charging, voice recognition and more than 75 connected features. In terms of safety, the Hector offers dual airbags, electronic stability control, rear view camera. The SUV recently secured five-star rating at the ASEAN NCAP crash test.

Watch: MG Hector 2023 First Drive Review

Compared to Hector diesel, which secured up to 85 per cent resale value, XUV700 was the closest rival. The flagship SUV from Mahindra secured a resale value of up to 75 per cent. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos secured similar resale value of up to 65 per cent. Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV300 secured up to 60 resale value.

