MG Hector Blackstorm and Snowstorm launched with dark styling and red accents

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the Hector Blackstorm and Hector Snowstorm as limited-edition versions of its five-seater SUV. The Blackstorm gets a black exterior shade, while the Snowstorm is finished in white. Both editions use the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a CVT gearbox and retain the Hector's existing technology, safety and comfort features.

Shared exterior treatment

While the body colours distinguish the two editions, much of their styling package is shared. Both SUVs feature an all-black Storm Hex grille and matching front and rear bumper garnishes. Their Aura Storm Blade alloy wheels are paired with red brake calipers.

The dark treatment continues across the MG logos, skid plates, tailgate accents and body-side cladding. Both versions also receive piano-black roof rails, LED headlamps with piano-black bezels and smoked connected tail lamps.

Blackstorm and Snowstorm details

The Blackstorm's black exterior gives it a darker overall appearance, while the Snowstorm uses a white exterior to create a contrasting look with the same black and red detailing.

Inside, both versions use Nimbus Black interiors with all-black leather upholstery. The front headrests carry separate embossing based on the variant: BLACKSTORM on the Blackstorm and SNOWSTORM on the Snowstorm. Both also get a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a gunmetal finish.

The Storm Series accessory package follows the same distinction. Customers can have either BLACKSTORM or SNOWSTORM badges fitted along with a red tailgate accent, fog-lamp eye shadows with red accents, red-accented ORVM protectors and side step boards. The package can be installed at the dealership at no additional fitting cost.

Also Read : MG Hector 700 km drive review: A soft ride but with a hectoring presence

Features and safety

Equipment includes a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment display with Smart Boost technology and i-SWIPE gesture controls. The system supports two- and three-finger gestures for functions including air conditioning, music and navigation.

Other features include a digital Bluetooth key with key sharing, predictive maintenance alerts, remote AC control and a 17.78 cm fully digital instrument cluster. The Hector's i-SMART system offers more than 70 connected-car functions.

Safety equipment includes a 360-degree HD camera with Wheel View, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill hold control and brake assist. ADAS, front parking sensors and an automatic powered tailgate are also available.

Engine and ownership package

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine develops 141 bhp and 250 Nm, with power sent through the CVT automatic transmission. Other equipment includes a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, eight-colour ambient lighting, an air purifier with PM2.5 filtration and rain-sensing wipers.

MG is offering financing of up to 100 per cent of the vehicle's on-road price for tenures of up to 84 months. The same level of financing is available for the edition-specific accessories. Both limited editions are covered by the MG Shield ownership programme, which includes a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

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