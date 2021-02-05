Top Sections
Home > Auto > Cars > MG Hector and Hector Plus become expensive. Here are the new prices
The MG Hector recently received an update in the country.

MG Hector and Hector Plus become expensive. Here are the new prices

2 min read . 09:49 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • This is the second price hike for the MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs in 2021.

MG Motor India has silently introduced yet another price hike on its popular Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. This is the second price hike announcement for the year as previously the prices were increased in January by up to 3% owing to a hike in the miscellaneous costs faced by the carmaker.

In January, MG also introduced the updated Hector SUV in India, along with the yearly updated six and seven-seat versions of the Hector Plus.

(Also Read: MG Hector 2021: Hinglish voice commands and all else that's new)

The prices of the entry-level Hector variants - Style and Super - remain unchanged at 12.90 lakh and 13.89 lakh, respectively. The mid-spec Smart variant has become dearer by approximately 10,000. While the Smart 1.5-litre petrol now costs 15.75 lakh, the Smart 2.0-litre diesel is now priced from 17.02 lakh. The top-of-the-line Sharp trims have also become expensive by 10,000.

Coming on to the six-seat Hector Plus model. Similarly, pricing for the lower-spec Style and Super variants on Hector Plus remains unchanged. The Smart MT diesel trim is now costlier by 10,000, while the pricing of the same variant in the petrol guise sees no price change.

The top-of-the-line variant has also expensive by 10,000 for both petrol as well as diesel variants. Moreover, the Smart MT and Select MT trims on the seven-seat diesel are also dearer by 10,000.

(Also Read: Innova Crysta vs Hector Plus vs Safari: Challengers knock on champion's doors)

Earlier this week, the carmaker announced that it registered a 15% hike in sales last month in comparison to the corresponding month in 2020. MG sold a total of 3602 units last, as against 3130 cars sold in January 2020. (More details here)

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)