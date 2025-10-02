MG Hector Ambulance deployed in Uttarakhand to support elderly emergency care

JSW MG Motor India has handed over a specially customised Hector Ambulance to the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM), aimed at enhancing emergency care services for the elderly in the Dehradun district. The handing over was done in the auspicious presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, at CM House, Dehradun.

The Hector has been converted into a fully fledged ambulance, ready to be used mainly in Ram Vihar and Prem Nagar in Rishikesh. The vehicle includes basic medical facilities such as an Oxygen bottle, Oxygen system regulator, auto-loader stretcher, ventilator, and para-monitor, among others.

The campaign is launched on the International Day for Older Persons and aims to enhance emergency medical response for elderly citizens, ensuring prompt intervention in times of need.

Ambulance details and deployment

Yash Yadav, Head of Corporate Affairs, JSW MG Motor India, “At JSW MG Motor India, we are driven by a purpose beyond mobility – to positively impact communities through innovation and care. By transforming our iconic Hector into a dedicated ambulance, we are enabling quick access to critical healthcare services in the Dehradun district. This initiative to serve the elderly population exemplifies how automotive technology can be adapted to provide swift access to emergency medical support."

Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Executive Director, SPYM, expressed gratitude, saying, “We are grateful to JSW MG Motor India for their support in enhancing emergency response and care for our elderly citizens. This specially designed Hector ambulance will significantly strengthen our outreach and response capabilities."

SPYM, with over 40 years of experience in social welfare, focuses on vulnerable groups including the elderly, women, children, and individuals affected by substance use. The new ambulance will complement the organisation’s ongoing efforts in providing timely and critical medical intervention for the elderly population.

