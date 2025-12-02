2026 MG Hector facelift spied in India with fresh design updates

JSW MG Motor India has firmly established itself as one of the key players in our passenger vehicles market, with its current lineup spanning a broad range of ICE-powered and EV models across varying price segments. Its portfolio spans from the most affordable EV in India to premium ICE-powered SUVs, while its most premium EVs from the MG Select network top the range. However, the company marked its India debut with the launch of the MG Hector in 2019, which will now get a facelift for the 2026 model year.

The Hector SUV is among the most important models for the brand, accounting for a chunk of its overall sales performance on our shores and playing a key role in establishing the MG name with its strong feature set and bold SUV presence. Now due for its yearly update, it will undergo subtle cosmetic tweaks for a fresh appeal, while carrying over its connected tech suite and plush interiors. To get a better idea of the changes, HT Auto brings you new spy shots of the 2026 MG Hector facelift:

What are the design changes on the new MG Hector?

While the last facelift took place in 2023, the latest update builds on with new design elements. The 2026 MG Hector will get an updated front fascia with a new grille design and a tweaked front bumper. Its sleek LED setup seems to have been retained, while the rear end will feature a new bumper design as well. The facelifted model appears to get new designs for its alloy wheels, which are expected to be sized up to 19-inch units.

Will the 2026 MG Hector get new features?

The 2026 Hector facelift will bring an updated front fascia with a new grille design and revised front and rear bumpers

The 2026 Hector is largely expected to retain its current tech suite with a few potential additions, such as ventilated rear seats and an updated interface for its vertical touchscreen infotainment. It will continue to feature a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging, a powered driver seat, and an air purifier, among other features. The Hector further supports connected car tech through MG’s i-SMART suite, which enables remote vehicle control, real-time diagnostics, and voice commands.

Are there any new engines on the 2026 MG Hector?

The Hector SUV is not likely to get new powertrain options as this is a facelift and not an outright generational upgrade. It will continue to be powered by either a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 141 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is offered with a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The diesel engine develops 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and is limited to the 6-speed manual transmission.

