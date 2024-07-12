MG Gloster facelift SUV spotted in spy shot. See what has changed

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to drive in the first major facelift of the Gloster SUV in India. The British-origin carmaker, which tied up with JSW Group in the country, was seen the three-row SUV recently offering a glimpse at what all it may offer in its new iteration. The Gloster SUV made its India debut back in 2020 as the largest SUV by the carmaker in its fleet. Aimed to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the Gloster was the first SUV in its segment to offer ADAS technology.

MG Motor is expected to launch the Gloster facelift SUV around the upcoming festive season. It will renew its rivalry with Toyota Fortuner. It is also likely to compete against upcoming Nissan X-Trail SUV, scheduled to launch by the end of this year.

MG Gloster facelift: Changes expected

The spy shot shows at least four test units of the Gloster facelift SUV being tested on the Belgaum-Dharwad highway in Karnataka. All four SUVs were heavily camouflaged but gives away certain key details about the changes in its design. The spy shots show that the upcoming Gloster SUV will get redesigned LED headlights which are going to be sleeker than the existing ones and slimmer DRLS, which are expected to be influenced by the Hector SUV. It will also get an updated grille and bumper at the front.

The side profile of the SUV appears to remain similar, at least under cover. At the rear, the new Gloster is likely to get a new set of taillights and reworked bumper. The alloy design of the SUV remains unchanged as far as the test units are concerned.

The spy shots did not offer a look inside the new Gloster. However, expect changes in the cabin of the SUV in its facelift version. MG Motor is likely to introduce new interior colour scheme, a reworked dashboard and a bigger infotainment screen, possibly the same unit used in the new generation Hector SUV.

MG Gloster: Engine, transmissions

MG Motor is unlikely to make any changes under the hood of the upcoming Gloster facelift SUV. The carmaker is expected to continue using the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine and the 2.0-litre twin turbo unit. Both engines are offered with eight-speed automatic transmission unit. The turbo diesel is capable of generating 159 bhp of power while the twin-turbo can churn out 213 bhp. The peak torque output varies between 370 Nm and 480 Nm.

