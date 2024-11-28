MG Gloster facelift spotted on Indian roads, will launch soon

JSW MG Motor India has started testing the facelifted version of the Gloster on the Indian roads. It can be expected that the full-size SUV will be launched in India before the year ends or early next year. MG first launched the Gloster back in 2020 and is currently their flagship SUV, it was also the first vehicle in its segment to offer ADAS features.

Once launched, the new Gloster will go against Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, Nissan X-Trail, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson. The prices of the current Gloster starts at ₹38.80 lakh and goes up to ₹43.87 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the changes expected with the new MG Gloster facelift?

The spy shots reveal that the facelifted version of the Gloster will now have the same design as the Gloster that is being sold in the global market. So, the front will be heavily redesigned with a split headlamp setup where the slim LED Daytime Running Lamps are positioned above while the main headlamp units are placed vertically. The grille would be larger now and will help with increasing the road presence.

On the sides, there are new alloy wheels along with chunky body cladding. At the rear, there will be a new set of LED tail lamps and a new bumper.

Will there be changes to the cabin of the new MG Gloster facelift?

The spy shots did not offer a look inside the new Gloster. However, expect changes in the cabin of the SUV in its facelift version. MG Motor is likely to introduce new interior colour scheme, a reworked dashboard and a bigger infotainment screen, possibly the same unit used in the new generation Hector SUV.

What will be the engine options on the new MG Gloster facelift?

MG Motor is unlikely to make any changes under the hood of the upcoming Gloster facelift SUV. The carmaker is expected to continue using the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine and the 2.0-litre twin turbo unit. Both engines are offered with eight-speed automatic transmission unit. The turbo diesel is capable of generating 159 bhp of power while the twin-turbo can churn out 213 bhp. The peak torque output varies between 370 Nm and 480 Nm.

