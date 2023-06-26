MG Comet EV's in-car voice assistant to be powered by Jio Platforms

MG Motor India on Monday announced that it has tied up with Jio Platforms to power the connected car features in its newly-launched Comet EV. This includes the the Hinglish voice assistant system that comes integrated with Music Apps, payment apps, connectivity platform, and hardware. The voice assistant on Comet is called ‘Hello Jio Voice Assistant’.

The voice assistant is trained to understand different regional dialects and tonality of the native Indian speaker. The system can understand in-vehicle commands and controls. It also comes integrated with dialogs that provide information about Cricket, Weather, News, Horoscope and many other domains. Users can command the assistant to turn the AC on or off, play songs directly, and even ask for cricket score.

Jio’s state-of-the-art eSIM is integrated into the Comet during the manufacturing process which plays a crucial role in improving vehicle safety. It further identifies the vehicle and encrypt communications while the vehicle is in operation. “The MGI-Jio partnership will ensure our newly launched MG Comet EV enriches the driving experience for GenZ customers while ensuring safety and In-Car experiences backed by great technology," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

‘Hello Jio’ Voice Assistant, Streaming, Payment Apps, eSIM and Jio IOT will enable real-time connectivity, infotainment, and connected car experiences to MG Comet users. “It is a commitment to technological evolution in the automobile industry with innovation as its key pillar," said Ashish Lodha, President, Jio Platforms.

The Comet EV is available in the market in three variants - Pace, Play and Plush. The micro EV offers two 10.25-inch screens inside the cabin - one is the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, apart from various third-party apps. The driver display is all-digital. While there is no dashboard, there are plenty of storage spaces all around the car.

The battery-powered car comes with a battery pack of 17.3 kWh capacity, offering a range of up to 230 kms on a single charge. The electric car offers three drive modes which includes Eco, Normal and Sport.

