MG Astor SUV bookings open, top-spec trim with ADAS price revealed

MG Motor India has opened the booking process for Astor SUV, its fifth product in India after the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster. MG Motor had launched the Astor SUV earlier this month at a starting price of ₹9.78 lakh.

The carmaker expects to complete around 5,000 deliveries by December and promises to start deliveries by early next month. However, it did not reveal the price of the top-spec trim which comes with MG's autonomous level 2 system.

MG Astor was offered in four variants including Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. There is also a Sharp (O) variant, which is also known as Savvy, which sits on top of the lineup. This specific variant will come equipped with the advanced driver assistant system (ADAS), which is MG Motor’s autonomous level 2 system.

MG will offer the top-end Sharp (O) variant with the choice of two engines. It will come with the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a VTI-tech CVT transmission and Ivory White interior theme. The engine is capable of producing 110PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. There is also another variant which will have the dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme.

The second choice of engine in this trim is the 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. This too will come with the dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. The engine can churn out 140PS of power and 220 Nm of peak torque.

The price of the top-spec trim starts at ₹15.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom). However, all these prices are introductory.

The ADAS feature inside the Astor includes as many as 14 autonomous features, like advanced cruise control, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, blind-spot detection, speed assist among others.

Besides the ADAS feature, MG Astor is also the first mid-size SUV in India to offer artificial intelligence (AI) to help incorporate a number of enhanced drive and safety features. Astor has 27 safety features as standard across all variants. This number goes up to 49 at the top end.