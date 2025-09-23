MG Astor, Hector and Gloster price slashed under GST 2.0. Check details

JSW MG Motor India has come out with a major price correction across its internal combustion SUV portfolio, passing on the entire gains of the GST rate cut to customers. The decision, applicable to the Astor, Hector and Gloster, offers savings between ₹54,000 and ₹3.04 lakh, depending on the car. The new prices are effective immediately and come at a crucial time, as the festive season builds momentum in the market.

The MG Astor, Hector and Gloster, now get thier prices slashed by ₹ 54,000 to ₹ 3.04 lakh, depending on the car.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, called the GST rationalisation a welcome step that “directly supports car buyers by enhancing their purchasing power and fostering positive consumer sentiment." MG says the revised prices, coupled with festive financing schemes, will make its SUVs more attractive to buyers seeking value.

Also Read : Inside JSW MG Motor India Halol plant: Women and technology drive EV production

MG Hector: New prices, specs and features

The Hector, one of MG’s most popular SUVs in India, now starts at ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom) following a price cut of up to ₹49,000. The Hector gets a tech loaded cabin with a panoramic sunroof and 14 inch touchscreen infotainment system, aimed at appealing to families looking for a feature-loaded mid-size SUV.

The model is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and also comes with a diesel option, paired with manual and CVT gearboxes. With the new pricing, the Hector is likely to sharpen its positioning against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier.

MG Astor: New prices, specs and features

MG Astor, the brand’s entry level SUV, has had its prices cut by as much as ₹34,000, reducing the base ex-showroom price to ₹9.65 lakh. The Astor is a premium compact SUV with a digital cockpit, AI-based personal assistant, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in its higher trims.

Under the bonnet, it gets a 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, paired with manual and automatic transmissions. The new pricing puts the Astor in a better position in the highly congested compact SUV segment, where price is known to tip the decision of buyers.

Also Read : Hema Malini adds the MG M9 luxury EV MPV to her garage

MG Gloster: New prices, specs and features

The flagship MG Gloster has been revised the most aggressively, with prices cut by up to ₹2.83 lakh. The SUV now begins at ₹39.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to the GST benefit, MG is also offering Gloster buyers further perks of up to ₹3.50 lakh, alongside financing schemes that include 100 per cent on-road funding and a three-month EMI holiday.

Equipped with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, the Gloster is marketed as a full-size SUV with segment-leading features such as Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, a massive cabin and four-wheel-drive capabilities. The price revision is expected to give the Gloster an edge over its rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner and the Jeep Meridian.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: