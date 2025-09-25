Limited-run Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition pays homage to 12-cylinder lineage

Mercedes ’ M120 family of V12 engines has a long-running history, one that started in 1991 with the W140 S-Class . The German automaker had considered entering the 12-cylinder race long before, in the 1960s, eventually shelving its early efforts in favour of V8s, which were deemed adequately endowed. It wasn’t until the late 1980s, when it learned of BMW ’s upcoming second-gen 7-Series with a 5.0-litre V12, that it decided to build its own. The second-gen S-Class, in the pipeline since 1981, was considered to be the perfect fit, and when launched, it blew the competition away with its 402 bhp and 580 Nm of torque. In comparison, the Beemer only made 296 bhp, and the only proper competition came from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini .

The M120 V12 went on to power high-performance AMG models as well as the ultra-luxurious Maybach line, while Pagani continues to use an updated version of that 6.0-litre powerhouse in its hypercars. Although most rivals have discontinued their V12s, Mercedes continues to offer it exclusively for its Maybach models. To this end, the automaker has unveiled a new special edition Maybach in celebration of its 12-cylinder lineage.

Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition: Bespoke design

The Maybach V12 Edition features a two-tone paint scheme with 24-carat gold accents both inside and out

The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition is billed as the most ultimate version of the S-Class, marking a tribute to the iconic Maybach Zeppelin of the 1930s. Based on the Maybach S 680, it is limited to just 50 units worldwide and comes with 24-carat gold accents inside and out. It features a brilliant two-tone exterior paint scheme of MANUFAKTUR olive metallic on the upper body, obsidian black metallic on the lower, with a contrasting hightech silver metallic pinstripe separating the two shades. Mercedes claims it takes around 10 working days to complete this special paint job, or nearly twice as long as your average Maybach S-Class.

The S-Class V12 Edition rides on 5-hole forged wheels painted in matching olive metallic, while the double-M emblem on the C-pillar features a 24-carat gold medal with a “12" motif, paying homage to the historic Maybach Zeppelin DS 8 hood ornament. The front-end is extensively tricked out in chrom, giving it a bold presence.

Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition: Opulent interiors

The interior of the Maybach V12 edition is upholstered in saddle brown Nappa leather with a matching diamong-quilted headliner

The V12 Edition’s cabin is upholstered in MANUFAKTUR exclusive saddle brown Nappa leather with a matching diamond-quilted headliner. This is paired with a high-gloss brown burr walnut wood interior trim that extends to the handcrafted steering wheel. The centre console highlights the saloon’s exclusivity with a ‘1 of 50’ badge, while the rear section gets treated with a handcrafted gold inlay that is said to take up to seven days to finish.

If all this wasn’t opulent enough, Mercedes is additionally throwing in a range of bespoke accessories, such as Robbe & Berking silver-plated champagne flutes with edition-specific engraving, as well as an edition-specific key ring, among others.

The tech suite is as premium as the rest of the S 680, featuring an MBUX interface with up to five displays, including OLED. Occupants are treated to electrically operated comfort rear doors as well as active road noise compensation for an even quieter cabin experience.

Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition: 12-cylinder performance

At its core lies a 6.0-litre V12 that sends 612 bhp and 900 Nm of torque to all four wheels via its 9-speed automatic transmission. With this, the Maybach V12 Edition shoots from a standstill to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, topping out at an electronically capped 250 kmph. It manages this performance with rear axle steering for improved manoeuvrability, while its E-Active Body Control active suspension system promises great ride comfort.

The Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition will only be made available in select regions, further heightening the exclusivity of the package. While official pricing details are not yet available, it is expected to be listed with a jaw-dropping asking price. For instance, the standard S-Class in India starts from ₹1.88 crore (ex-showroom), while the regular Maybach version demands ₹2.90 crore (ex-showroom).

