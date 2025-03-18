Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 launched at 4.2 crore. Here's what is so special about it

HT Auto
  • Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India, priced at 4.2 crore. This luxury roadster features two design concepts, opulent exterior details, a powerful V8 engine and a high-tech interior.
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Edition gets luxurious touches everywhere to make it extra special for customers.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series in India, priced at 4.2 crore (ex-showroom). This luxury roadster combines the classic SL silhouette with Maybach's signature design elements.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Exterior

The SL 680 Monogram Series is available in two design concepts, ‘Red Ambience’ featuring MANUFAKTUR garnet red metallic and ‘White Ambience’ with MANUFAKTUR Opalite white magno.

The length of the SL 680 measures 4697 mm whereas the width is 1915 mm. On the outside the luxury two-seater boasts opulent touches such as the Maybach pattern on the hood, an illuminated Maybach signature grille, a new front bumper with a horizontal air intake, a high gloss chrome windshield frame and rose gold accents in the headlights.

The acoustic soft top is light black with the same Maybach pattern in anthracite that adds visual continuity to the hood. This is complemented by 21-inch forged wheels in chrome which are offered in a 5-spoke and a multi-spoke design. There are chrome accents on the lower side of the vehicle all around, this includes the front bumper, the side underbody cladding and the rear apron. At the rear, there are Maybach signet tail lamps and Maybach signature tailpipe trims.

Also watch: Mercedes EQA review: The smallest luxury electric SUV dreams big

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Interior and features

Inside, the cabin features MANUFAKTUR Exclusive Nappa leather upholstery in crystal white with a Maybach-specific floral design. Additional interior elements include galvanised seat backrests, silver chrome trim, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central display with Maybach-specific start-up animations. The steering wheel wrapped in wood and leather, stainless-steel pedals and door sill trims also showcase Maybach design elements.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz CLA 2025 unveiled globally, gets up to 792 km range

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Performance

Under the hood, the SL 680 is powered by a 4.0-litre, V8 biturbo engine delivering 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque at 2,500-5,000 rpm. It achieves a top speed of 260 kmph and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds. The model features a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system and a 9-speed automatic transmission.

With the introduction of the SL 680 Monogram Series, the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio in India now includes the S 680 Night Series, GLS 600 Night Series, EQS 680 Night Series, GLS, EQS SUV and S 580 limousine.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST

