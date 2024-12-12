Mercedes-Maybach S-Class recalled in India due to outdated ECU software

Mercedes-Benz India has issued a voluntary recall for the current-generation Maybach S-Class in the country. The German automaker has recalled 386 units of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class manufactured between April 29, 2021, and January 27, 2024, due to an issue with the vehicle’s engine control unit (ECU) software. Meanwhile, a single unit of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class manufactured on April 21, 2021, has also been recalled for the same issue.

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Recalled

According to the details shared with SIAM, Mercedes-Benz said that the ECU software may not meet the current specifications. The carmaker explained that the outdated software could lead to an increase in exhaust temperatures possibly damaging surrounding components including the engine wiring harness, catalytic converter and more. It could also lead to a loss of propulsion without prior warning, while increased fire risk cannot be ruled out either.

Also Read : Mercedes electric G-Class, big boss car, arrives in India soon: Here's what to expect

A single unit of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class manufactured in 2021 has been affected by the recall in India

Mercedes-Benz is yet to release an official statement. That said, expect the company to individually contact customers and undertake the rectification that should involve a software update. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Maybach S-Class are the brand’s flagship saloons with prices starting from ₹1.77 crore for the S-Class, while the Maybach S-Class starts from ₹2.72 crore onwards. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is available in two variants - S 580 and S 680. The S 580 draws power from the 4.0-litre eight-cylinder petrol engine with 469 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, while the S 680 gets the flagship 6.0-litre V12 petrol motor tuned for 603 bhp and a whopping 900 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph on either variant.

Upcoming Mercedes-Benz India Cars

In related news, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to start the new year with a bang and will introduce the G-Class 580 on January 9, 2025. The all-electric G-Class is the production version of the EQG concept but drops the EQ-inspired styling for a more conventional look. The electric SUV will draw power from four independently controlled electric motors producing 571 bhp and 1165 Nm of peak torque. The individual motors allow more precise power distribution enhancing performance and off-road capability. The G 580 will be able to sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds, despite its mammoth proportions. Expect prices for the new electric G-Class to be around ₹3 crore (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: