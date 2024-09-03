Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Top 5 unique features of the luxury SUV

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 has been unveiled and it is the German carmaker’s first ever electric Maybach. Debuting in India on 5 September, the Mercedes-Benz will be launched at an approximate price of ₹4 crore (ex-showroom). This also makes it India's most expensive electric luxury SUV.

The upcoming Mercedes-Maybach EQS has countless new and innovative features that have been incorporated.Some features include 4D surround sound, front

However, the EQS 680's pricing is not just numbers, the figure is justified by the array of features included in the luxury electric SUV.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: MBUX Hyperscreen

The upcoming Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 gets three high-quality OLED displays spanning the driver, passenger and centre console segments of the dashboard. There are two more screens available for entertainment behind the front seats for rear passengers to enjoy. The MBUX system even displays augmented-reality navigation over real-world imagery that is captured by the vehicle's front camera.

The rear passengers of the EQS 680 also get two screens for individual entertainment requirements.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Burmester 4D surround sound with Dolby Atmos

The EQS 680 gets a 780-watt sound output from 15 high-quality speakers along with 8 exciters. The sound system has Dolby Atmos' 4D surround sound capabilities for the most immersive experiences. All this is also paired with a digital equalisation menu that can help you set up sound based on your taste.

Also watch: Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV first look: What India’s most expensive electric car offers

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Front airbags for rear passengers

The SUV does not only offer top-notch luxury but also takes pride in providing top-notch safety for its occupants. There are 11 airbags in the vehicle for all-around protection which includes frontal airbags for rear seat passengers. Mercedes says that it is for the first time ever that airbags of this kind are being introduced. This airbag is designed to reduce the stress on the head and neck in case of an impact.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Dual-motor 4x4

The luxury electric SUV gets two permanent synchronous motors giving the car 4x4 capabilities. The motors put out 649 bhp and 950 Nm torque taking the SUV from 0-100 km/h in a quick 4.4 seconds (claimed).

Also Read : Mercedes to launch its most expensive electric SUV in India on this date

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680: Signature styling

The EQS 680 gets a traditional Mercedes-Maybach design including dual-tone paint, Maybach-style alloy wheels, Maybach emblems all around the vehicle, Maybach logo LED puddle lamps, Maybach grille and special front air dams with Maybach logos.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: