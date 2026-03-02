Mercedes-Benz V-Class Extra LWB launched in India at 1.40 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has brought back the V-Class to India, priced at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury MPV has made it back in the Indian market nearly four years after it had been discontinued in 2022. The updated V-Class, first revealed globally in 2023, returns in a single AMG Line trim and is positioned as a high-end people mover. The carmaker says that the V-Class will be produced locally in Pune.

With demand for premium chauffeur-driven vehicles starting to build gradually, the reintroduction of the V-Class signals the German carmaker's confidence in India’s appetite for luxury MPVs.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Lounge-like cabin and interiors

The V-Class’ large exterior directly translates into a roomy cabin. Buyers can choose between four-seat and six-seat layouts.

The four-seat version is clearly the more indulgent option. It gets two opposing rows of seats, with the forward-facing pair offering extendable leg supports along with ventilation, heating and massage functions. The six-seater configuration replaces the lounge layout with forward-facing individual captain seats for greater practicality.

Other cabin highlights include:

Plush leather upholstery

High roofline

Window blinds and rear climate vents

AMG badging on select surfaces

Dual 12.3-inch digital displays

Angled dashboard with turbine-style AC vents

Centre console with physical buttons and trackpad controller

Even the front seats get extendable under-thigh support, ensuring comfort for those not being chauffeured.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Features

The V-Class arrives in a single, well-equipped AMG Line trim. It offers:

Three-zone automatic climate control

64-colour ambient lighting

Wireless smartphone connectivity

15-speaker Burmester sound system

Powered and climate-controlled front seats

MBUX infotainment system

Wireless charging pads and multiple USB ports

Adaptive air suspension

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class comes with an extended wheelbase.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Exterior highlights

The India-spec V-Class is offered exclusively in an extended wheelbase form. The distance between the axles measures 3,430mm, while the overall length stretches close to 5.4 metres. At just over 1.9 metres wide and nearly as tall, the V-Class has serious road presence.

The AMG Line trim lends it a sportier visual touch. Key highlights include:

Star-pattern grille with LED surround

Multi-beam LED headlamps

Sportier front and rear bumpers

Two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels

LED DRLs and angular LED tail-lamps

Roof rails and chrome detailing

Powered sliding rear doors

Split tailgate

Despite being an MPV at heart, the V-Class leans heavily on its size and detailing to create curb appeal.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Engine options

For the first time in India, the V-Class will be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

V300 petrol: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 231 hp, assisted by a 20 hp electric motor (mild-hybrid).

V300 diesel: 2.0-litre turbo-diesel producing 237 hp.

Both engines are paired with a 9-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The addition of petrol broadens the V-Class’ appeal, especially among buyers seeking smoother, quieter operation.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Colour and upholstery options

The V-Class is made available in five exterior colour shades, including a fresh new Alpine Grey. Other options include the Sodalite Blue Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Silver Metallic and Rock Crystal White Metallic.

For the interior upholstery, the car maker offers two shades, Silk Beige and Black, featuring Bergamo leather.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Availability and rivals

The bookings for the V-Class AMG Line have commenced immediately, and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of March. Mercedes-Benz customers will get priority allocation for the luxury MPV.

The luxury carmaker has also promised to protect customers from forex rate fluctuation. In India, it competes with the likes of the Lexus LM, the Toyota Vellfire and the MG M9.

