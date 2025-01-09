Mercedes clocks best sales year in 2024, to launch 8 new cars in 2025

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz continues to lead the luxury car segment India with record sales achieved in 2024. The carmaker sold 19,565 units last year, a growth of 12 per cent compared to 17,408 units sold in 2023. The carmaker achieved record sales through 14 new models launched in India last year. Mercedes plans to sustain the growth momentum this year as well with as many as eight new models lined up for launch in the next 12 months.

Mercedes has not revealed the details about the upcoming models yet. The carmaker has only confirmed that it will launch the AMG CLE 53 Coupe by the second quarter of the year. Mercedes has also said the upcoming models will be a mix of ICE and electric vehicles. On Thursday (January 9), the carmaker introduced two new models. It launched the EQS 450 SUV, a five-seater version of the existing EQS SUV on sale in India, at ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom). The carmaker also drove in the electric G Wagon SUV G 580 EQ at a price of ₹3 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes EV sales almost doubles in 2024

A big contribution in Mercedes-Benz's growth in India has been attributed to the success of its electric vehicles. The carmaker said it has almost doubled its EV tally last year compared to 2023. Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, told PTI, “Share of electric cars in overall sales has gone up from around 2.5 per cent to over 6 per cent. So that clearly shows that we are on the growth path. New products are helping us to grow." Some of the key electric cars Mercedes launched in India last year include the likes of the EQA, EQS Maybach, and EQS SUV.

Luxury car sales in India: Expensive variants preferred?

Mercedes-Benz has also reported that there has been a significant rise in demand for the most expensive variants of its models on sale in India. It said one out of four cars it sold in 2024 was the top-end variant with price tags of more than ₹1.50 crore. Iyer said Mercedes sales grew by 16 per cent in the second half of last year with robust offtake of top-end variants of its cars.

Mercedes hopes to carry on with its growth momentum in 2025. The carmaker said the newly-launched electric G Wagon has already been sold out till September this year. Iyer was quoted by PTI saying, “We start the new year with a strong 2,000 odd car order bank. I think that gives us a lot of confidence to move into 2025."

Mercedes-Benz to expand footprint in India

To help its sales grow in coming days, Mercedes also plans to expand its footprint in India this year. The carmaker plans to open 20 new showrooms across the country in cities like Jammu, Patna, Kanpur and Agra among others. These new showrooms will add to its existing 125 touchpoints in 50 cities. Overall, the carmaker will invest over ₹450 crore over the next three years in India to grow its business.

