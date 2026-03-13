Mercedes-Benz to hike prices by around 2% in India from April 2026

Mercedes-Benz has announced a price increase of around 2 per cent across its product portfolio in India, effective April 1, 2026. The company said the revision will apply to all models sold in the country.

The brand has not disclosed the exact price increase for individual models. Instead, it confirmed that the adjustment will be applied across the entire lineup.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the decision has been driven by continued forex volatility and the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs.

Brendon Sissing, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, said: “Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio. This decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs. While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability. Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences."

Mercedes-Benz is not the only luxury carmaker to announce a price hike starting April 2026. Earlier this month, Audi also confirmed a price increase of up to 2 per cent for its models in India, citing similar reasons related to exchange rate fluctuations and cost pressures.

In other developments, Mercedes-Benz is preparing to launch the new electric CLA in India in April 2026. The company opened bookings for the model earlier this week with a token amount of ₹1.5 lakh.

Along with the launch announcement, the brand said that based on customer feedback, it will also introduce the electric CLA in the CLA 200 variant in India. When the model was first unveiled, only the CLA 250+ variant had been announced.

Mercedes-Benz has earlier confirmed that it will launch 12 new products in India in 2026. Out of these, three will be electric vehicles.

