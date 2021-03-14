Mercedes-Benz teases new 300 SL sports car, seen testing on snow

Exactly 70 years ago, Mercedes had introduced 300 SL to the world. Today, the iconic racing sports car from the German manufacturer is all set to return in a new avatar. The upcoming 300 SL sports car was teased by the carmaker recently, seen testing on snow in a camouflage somewhere in Sweden.

The legacy of the 300 SL sports car goes back to March 12, 1952, when Mercedes showcased the car for the first time to select journalists on the A 81 highway in Germany, now known as the Stuttgart-Heilbronn motorway.

In a press release that was sent out back then read, "Dear editors – The new Mercedes-Benz 300 SL (Super Light) sports car will complete test drives in public for the first time during this week. In light of this occasion, please find enclosed the car’s technical data and a photo."

70 years later, the iconic model has now entered its eighth generation and is heading into the final stage of its development, as a Mercedes-AMG model. After winter testing concludes, the car will see a stint on the Nürburgring Nordschleife before finally making its debut later this year.

This will be the first of the SL-Class in two years. The last of the R231s came out in the 2020 model year. The 2022 version of the racing sports car is expected to wear Mercedes’ new 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder engine. The engine can churn out around 430 horsepower. Mercedes may also bring in a four-litre turbo for the sports car.