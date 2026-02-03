Mercedes-Benz S-Class: What’s new in the 2027 update

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out what it bills as the most comprehensive update yet for the current-generation S-Class . While the flagship luxury sedan retains its core characteristics, the 2027 update brings extensive changes across design, technology, comfort and powertrains. Here are five key updates that define what’s new in the latest S-Class.

1. Subtle design revisions

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class features a revised front fascia with a larger illuminated grille, star-pattern LED headlamps and sharper bumper detailing.

The 2027 S-Class carries a front grille that is now around 20 per cent larger, featuring illuminated three-pointed star elements. This is flanked by revised headlamps that adopt a star-shaped lighting motif, and buyers can opt for a light-up hood ornament. At the rear, the taillamps mirror the star theme and are connected by a slim chrome strip. The bumpers have been sharpened for a more defined look, while chrome-finished exhaust tips add to the premium finish. New wheel designs are standard, with further customisation available through the MANUFAKTUR programme.

2. Ultra Range high-beams

Star-shaped headlamps on the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class are equipped with Ultra Range high beams that can swivel horizontally and illuminate distances of up to 600 metres

The updated headlamps are equipped with Ultra Range high-beam technology. These lights carry star-shaped elements that can swivel horizontally, and Mercedes claims these can illuminate up to 600 metres ahead, enhancing night-time visibility.

3. Superscreen debuts in the S-Class

Mercedes has revised the driving interface with a new steering wheel featuring physical controls, along with an updated centre console that now incorporates dual wireless charging pads.

The cabin carries the biggest changes, headlined by the introduction of the Superscreen, which is effectively the Hyperscreen setup from the all-electric EQS. This consists of a massive glass panel that seamlessly stretches across the dashboard to house two digital displays, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The driver gets treated to a separate 12.3-inch digital cluster. The entire system is underpinned by the latest generation of MBUX with Google AI and native Google Maps integration.

4. Rear-seat comfort takes another step forward

Rear-seat comfort is enhanced with larger 13.1-inch seatback screens, detachable MBUX remotes, heated seatbelts and memory functions for air vents

In usual S-Class fashion, the 2nd row continues to be the main area of focus. For 2027, rear passengers get larger 13.1-inch screens mounted on the front seatbacks, controlled via detachable MBUX remotes. New features include heated seatbelts and memory settings for air-conditioning vents.

5. New engines and more power

Powering the S580 variant is a new 4.0-litre M 177 Evo V8 engine with a flat-plane crank, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system delivering an additional 23 bhp via the starter generator

The S-Class receives its most significant mechanical update under the hood. The S580 variant now gets a stronger 4.0-litre V8 with a flat-plane crank, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This setup produces 537 bhp and 750 Nm, enabling a claimed 0–100 kmph sprint in 3.9 seconds.

The S500 variants get an updated inline-six engine with mild-hybrid assistance, delivering up to 442 bhp and 650 Nm with overboost. The plug-in hybrid S580e also sees a power bump to 576 bhp. All versions retain the nine-speed automatic gearbox, standard all-wheel drive, Airmatic air suspension and rear-wheel steering are retained, with Active Body Control available as an option.

