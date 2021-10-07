Mercedes-Benz S-Class launched at a more affordable 1.57 crore

Mercedes-Benz S-Class will now also be locally assembled and the German automaker on Thursday drove in the flagship ‘Made-in-India’ sedan at a more affordable ₹1.57 crore (ex showroom). The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Launch Edition had been launched via the import route in June of this year at ₹2.17 crore.

At the time, just 150 units had been brought in but with local assembly, the company expects a wider demand base.

Mercedes-Benz has launched 11 new products in India this calendar year. The 2021 S-Class has, quite obviously, had a place of prominence. The latest S-Class has been referred to by many across the world as the best car anywhere at present. While the jury is still out on that, the 2021 S-Class does get a mile-long list of updates to its exterior styling, cabin comfort, features and drive capabilities.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class engine and transmission highlights:

Mercedes-Benz S-Class isn't primarily meant for speed and performance but the company claims it can deliver on these counts if and when required. There is a hybrid system with the petrol engine which adds more clout to the power credentials of the flagship sedan.

Mercedes-Benz S350d Mercedes-Benz S450 4Matic 2925cc 2999cc 286hp 367hp +22 hp from hybrid system 600 Nm 500 Nm + 250 Nm Zero to 100 kmph - 6.4 seconds Zero to 100 kmph - 5.1 seconds 9G Tronic transmission 9G Tronic transmission

Mercedes-Benz S-Class cabin highlights:

S-Class gets a 12.8-inch media display unit with 1,888x 1,728 pixels, natural voice integration in 27 languages, 320 gb SSD, 16 gb RAM, GPU with 6991 gigaflops, MBUX system, rear-seat entertainment screens with OTT content display, rear-seat tablet, among other tech-based highlights.

Comfort features are highlighted by massage functionalities on all seats, air purification and fragrance systems, functional ambient lighting, leather upholstery in three colours, among others.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class safety highlights:

The 2021 S-Class gets a host of safety features which promise to secure driver as well as passengers.

Safety highlights of Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

It is likely that the 2021 S-Class continues to propel Mercedes further in the Indian car market.