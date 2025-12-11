HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News ⁠mercedes Benz S Class Facelift Teased As Lidar Robotaxi Ahead Of January 2026 Debut

⁠Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift teased as LiDAR robotaxi ahead of January debut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2025, 16:36 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Mercedes-Benz teases the upcoming S-Class facelift in robotaxi guise, featuring a roof-mounted LiDAR enabling Level-4 autonomous driving. The updated flagship is expected to make its global debut in January 2026 with refreshed styling, a reworked interior, and familiar powertrain options.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift
The updated S-Class features a reworked front grille, redesigned bumpers, and refreshed lighting with the new three-pointed star signature
Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift
The updated S-Class features a reworked front grille, redesigned bumpers, and refreshed lighting with the new three-pointed star signature
View Personalised Offers on
Mercedes-Benz S-Class arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The current-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class arrived over five years ago, but the luxury sedan is set to be replaced with a successor towards the end of this decade. Before the curtain call, however, the German carmaker will launch a mid-cycle update to keep its flagship competitive in its segment. While the car is expected to globally debut in January 2026, it has been officially teased as a robotaxi in camouflage.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift has made its first appearance as a robotaxi, which will, in its initial phase, be rolled out in Abu Dhabi under a partnership with Momenta. The sedan has been revealed with a roof-mounted LiDAR, which enables a Level-4 autonomous driving system certified by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). With this, Mercedes intends to establish a driverless shuttle service, which will eventually expand to more regions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz S-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.79 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 7 Series
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.84 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne Ev (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne EV
BatteryCapacity Icon113 kWh
₹ 1.76 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi e-tron GT
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kWh Range Icon401 km
₹ 1.72 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg C 63 S E-performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance
Engine Icon1991 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M5
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift: Exterior updates

The S-Class facelift will carry a range of cosmetic changes, including a new front grille that grows more angular over the current iteration. The bumpers, both front and rear, look more defined, while headlamps and taillights have been refreshed with the three-pointed star motif that follows all the latest models from Stuttgart. And of course, the car will be publicly sold without the LiDAR and the fender-mounted cameras.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift: Interior changes

Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift
The facelifted S-Class is expected to adopt a wall-to-wall display layout similar to the EQS, supported by the latest software
Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift
The facelifted S-Class is expected to adopt a wall-to-wall display layout similar to the EQS, supported by the latest software

Mercedes will update the S-Class’s interior for a more tech-led experience. Expect the dashboard to be dominated by wall-to-wall displays, as on the EQS, which features a seamless glass panel over the three screens. This will likely be underpinned by the latest operating software.

Also Read : Mercedes Unveils New Electric GLB With 630 km Of Range

Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift: Powertrain options

Although there are no official details on the updated model’s powertrains, it is expected to carry over the existing lineup of options. The range starts with a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid inline-six unit that makes 442 bhp and goes all the way up to a plug-in hybrid V8 engine that stops short of touching the 800-bhp mark. The Maybach lineup will likely retain the mighty V12 powerplant.

The S-Class facelift is expected to be launched in 2027 and will likely reach Indian shores. The sedan will continue to be sold alongside the EQS, its electric sibling, until the two nameplates are merged into a single model for the next generation.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2025, 16:36 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.