Mercedes-Benz S-Class, EQS, GLC, & SL 55 AMG recalled in India for potential fire risk

Mercedes-Benz India has issued a voluntary recall for the S-Class , S-Class Maybach, SL 55 AMG, GLC and EQS models for a potential fire risk. The recall involves an issue with the fuse boxes on each of the vehicles, which may not have been correctly reworked. The voluntary recalls affect 30 vehicles and are the brand’s sixth recall in the country this year.

The recall involves an issue with the fuse boxes on each of the vehicles, with about 30 cars affected by the latest voluntary recall.

The recall details shared with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) read, “It has been identified that the fuse boxes might not have been reworked correctly. As a result, systems connected to the fuse might fail, and the vehicle might lose its propulsion without prior warning, and the restraint functions or the instrument cluster might also be impaired, increasing the risk of a crash and injuries. Under such specific circumstances, a potential risk of a thermal incident in the vehicle cannot be excluded."

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro and AMG GT 63 to launch on June 27 in India

The vehicles affected by the recall were manufactured between June 22, 2023 and August 8, 2024, depending on the model

Mercedes-Benz Recall: Vehicles Affected

The voluntary recall affects 16 units of the EQS electric sedan, nine units of the S-Class and S-Class Maybach, three units of the GLC SUV, and two SL 55 AMGs. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class range affected was manufactured between June 22, 2023, and March 20, 2024. The SL 55 AMGs were manufactured July 5, 2023, and August 28, 2024. Both the petrol and diesel versions of the GLC have been affected and were manufactured between September 9 and December 4, 2023. Lastly, the Mercedes EQS manufactured between July 19, 2023, and April 8, 2024, comes under the recall.

Mercedes-Benz recalls in 2025

Mercedes-Benz India is expected to reach out to customers individually to address the concerns and carry out the necessary repairs, free of charge. Previously, the automaker recalled seven AMG S 63 E Performance and three AMG GT 63S 4MATIC+ E models over a processor overload issue. The other recalls issued on March 12 and March 29 this year, respectively, were linked to potential fire risks. Mercedes also recalled vehicles for ECU software issues and missing warning labels for the automatic front passenger airbag shutoff system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: