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Mercedes-Benz previews three new SUVs ahead of March 31 debut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 31 Mar 2026, 12:56 pm
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  • Mercedes-Benz has teased updated versions of the GLE, GLE Coupe, and GLS ahead of their March 31 unveiling.

Mercedes-Benz has teased three updated SUVs ahead of their reveal
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Mercedes-Benz has had a busy year on its hands so far. The luxury marque recently revealed details of the upcoming AMG GT Black Series after already having pulled the wraps off its new S-Class and the VLE. But Stuttgart has no plans of hitting the brakes just yet and has already teased three new SUVs ahead of a March 31 unveiling. These are the facelifted GLE, GLE Coupe, and the GLS.

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While Mercedes remains tight-lipped about the specifics, spy shots of the test mules have been circulating across social media, giving us an idea of what’s to come. The lineup will carry refreshed styling for the latest model year, including a relatively new front fascia with a redesigned front bumper and a bigger grille flanked by LED headlamps featuring the star-shaped lighting signature.

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At the rear, the SUVs get a new bumper and a redesigned liftgate with trapezoidal accents, while the taillamps carry over the starry theme.

Interior updates:

Inside is where we should find most of the upgrades; the SUVs will adopt a pillar-to-pillar display instead of the conventional layout of individual screens on the dashboard. This is expected to include a 10.25-inch digital cluster for the driver and a 14-inch infotainment system. Mercedes-Benz may use its latest MBUX Hyperscreen, featuring a 39.1-inch screen that stretches across the entire width of the dashboard.

Further upgrades will likely include a refreshed dashboard layout with a new centre console and switchgear design. The driver may be treated to a new steering wheel, alongside a range of tech updates, including an AI-powered voice assistant.

Also Read : New Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be the most radical yet

Engine options:

The powertrain lineup is expected to bring a range of updated engine options that are more efficient with improved performance over the outgoing versions. Although technical specifications are yet to be disclosed, the top-spec 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS could be fitted with the new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that debuted under the hood of the new S-Class.

This is the M 177 Evo, featuring a flat-plane crank and paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system that powers a 23-bhp starter generator. The new S-Class churns out 537 bhp and 750 Nm of torque and can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.9 seconds.

Lower down the lineup, we may see an updated 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six power unit pushing around 376 bhp and 560 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2026, 12:56 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars gle mercedes benz gls
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