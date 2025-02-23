Mercedes-Benz mulling plan of a junior G-Class, fresh teaser hints a Maruti Suzuki Jimny lookalike

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the iconic true-blue luxury SUVs from the German luxury carmaker's vast product lineup. The automaker has launched special editions of the G-Class, like the Maybach G650 Landaulet, 4x4 Squared, and even the bonkers 6x6. However, no permanent derivatives have been added to the lineup. Now, Mercedes-Benz is planning a smaller and presumably cheaper alternative to the SUV.

Mercedes-Benz has teased a new G-Class, which would be a baby G Wagon from the brand. The company has hinted that the new small G-Class will be a key part of its biggest-ever product launch. The OEM has stated that the legendary G-Class family will be expanded with a new smaller version. In the fresh teaser, the G is written in lowercase and the car appears all covered up at the bottom of the G-Class pyramid.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Mercedes-Benz is talking about a downsized variant of the G-Class. Earlier in September 2023 at the IAA Munich, Mercedes-Benz revealed a design sketch that was dubbed a little G. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius called it the son or daughter of the iconic big G.

How Mercedes-Benz's junior G would look like

The latest teaser image hints that the upcoming junior G-Class would come with an outline that would resemble the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It would also carry a design philosophy that will replicate the big G-Class SUV. However, beyond the design, the most interesting thing to see will be how much hardware the smaller G-Class shares with its full-grown sibling.

According to a report by German business publication Handelsblatt, the smaller G-Class would be mechanically related to the next-gen CLA, which is slated to debut next month. In that case, the smaller G-Class SUV won't have a ladder frame. Also, expect a fully electric version, potentially joined by a mild-hybrid powertrain based on a new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine to be there.

