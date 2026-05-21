Mercedes-Benz launches limited-run GLE and GLS Night Editions, prices start from 1.05 cr

Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLE and GLS Night Editions in India, two limited-run models bringing exclusive cosmetic elements and unique interiors to the brand’s highest-selling luxury SUV lineup. With two variants for each model, the GLE Night Edition is priced from ₹1.05 cr, while the GLS Night Edition begins from ₹1.41 cr (all ex-showroom). With India emerging among Mercedes-Benz’s top global markets for the GLE and GLS SUVs, it comes as no surprise that the German luxury marque continues to expand its portfolio of special editions on our shores.

Model Ex-showroom price Night Edition GLE 300d ₹ 1.05 cr Night Edition GLE 450 ₹ 1.14 cr Night Edition GLS 450 ₹ 1.41 cr Night Edition GLS 450d ₹ 1.43 cr

What sets the Night Editions apart?

The Mercedes-Benz GLE Night Edition receives black-finished ORVMs, dark chrome detailing, black roof rails, and black alloy wheels

The special editions bring darkened exterior elements, blacked-out styling cues, and additional equipment while retaining the same powertrain options as the standard models. Both are available in two colour options, including Alpine Grey (Night Edition exclusive) and Obsidian Black. Inside, the two SUVs are treated with black Nappa leather upholstery and Anthracite open-pore oak wooden trim. Additionally, a Head-Up Display (HUD) is offered as standard on both Night Edition models

Based on the AMG Line variant, the GLE Night Edition receives black-finished ORVMs, dark chrome detailing, black roof rails, and black alloy wheels to differentiate it from the standard model. Inside, the SUV continues with a dual-screen layout while adding Night Edition-specific trim elements.

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Both the Night Edition models retain their existing mechanical package and are being offered in two colour options, including Alpine Grey (Night Edition exclusive) and Obsidian Black

Meanwhile, the larger GLS Night Edition adopts a similar treatment with black exterior accents, darkened grille detailing, black-finished alloy wheels, and revised styling touches aimed at giving the flagship SUV a sportier appearance. Mercedes-Benz has also retained the feature set from the standard GLS, including the large infotainment setup, connected car technology, and multiple comfort-focused amenities.

Mechanicals

Mechanically, both SUVs remain unchanged and continue to carry their respective mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engine options paired with the brand’s 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission.

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