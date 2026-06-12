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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz Is Turning Its Iconic G Class Into A Drone Hunter

Mercedes-Benz is turning its iconic G-Class into a drone hunter

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 12 Jun 2026, 12:23 pm
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  • Mercedes-Benz showcases a G-Class-based drone defence vehicle and specialised security platforms for military and emergency operations.

Mercedes-Benz and Tytan Technologies plan to develop G Wagon and Sprinter-based mobile drone defence vehicles.
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Mercedes-Benz has revealed a new G-Class-based mobile drone defence system, marking one of the most significant additions to its security and defence vehicle portfolio at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

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Developed alongside Munich-based start-up Tytan Technologies and body specialist BINZ, the system pairs a specially modified Mercedes-Benz G-Class with a dedicated Sprinter support vehicle. The project highlights the growing role of civilian vehicle platforms in modern security and infrastructure protection operations.

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Counter-drone vehicle combination

The new counter-drone solution consists of two vehicles designed for different operational roles. The Sprinter serves as a mobile command and operations centre, featuring operator workstations, secure communications equipment, airspace-monitoring cameras and launch systems for surveillance and interceptor drones.

Also Read : Bollywood Actor Kunal Khemu Buys Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class worth 3 crore

The G-Class complements the setup with equipment intended for difficult terrain. It carries an extendable radar mast and an additional drone-launch module, allowing the vehicle to operate beyond conventional road networks.

Mercedes-Benz and Tytan Technologies recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding at ILA 2026 in Berlin to further evaluate both the G-Class-based counter-drone system and a Sprinter-based drone carrier platform. The companies will assess technical feasibility, market demand and regulatory requirements before advancing future projects.

Also Read : 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift to debut in India on June 15

G-Class remains central

Alongside the new drone-defence concept, Mercedes-Benz showcased several specialised versions of the G-Class. More than 74,000 G-Class vehicles have been deployed globally in public service, disaster response, peacekeeping and security roles over the past 45 years.

Mercedes Benz Wolf 2 command vehicle

The latest G 350 d Station Wagon variant offers a gross vehicle weight of 4.5 tonnes and payload capacity exceeding one tonne. Features include helicopter transport compatibility, run-flat tyre capability, blackout lighting and specialised communications equipment.

Mercedes-Benz also presented the Wolf 2 command vehicle, which is entering service with the German Armed Forces and features a new digital radio and command system.

Vans expand defence role

For the first time, Mercedes-Benz Vans is participating at Eurosatory. The company displayed defence-focused versions of the Sprinter and Vito.

The Sprinter 4x4 offers a gross vehicle weight of up to 5.5 tonnes and is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 188 bhp. Mercedes-Benz says around 75 per cent of Sprinter vans worldwide are converted for specialised applications.

Military-spec Mercedes-Benz Vito

A military police-spec Vito was also displayed, featuring adjustable air suspension, all-terrain tyres, radio equipment and emergency warning systems.

Mercedes-Benz additionally highlighted its mobile battery energy storage solutions, designed to support drone systems, radar equipment and other power-intensive operations in remote environments.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2026, 12:23 pm IST
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