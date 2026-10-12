Mercedes-Benz India sees potential for plug-in hybrids in luxury segment

Mercedes-Benz India sees potential for growth for plug-in hybrids in the luxury car segment. As consumers are willing to pay a premium over pure electric or conventional internal combustion engine vehicles for electric driving range as well as combustion engine flexibility, along with better resale value than fully electric vehicles, Mercedes-Benz India believes this creates space for growth for the plug-in hybrid models in the Indian luxury car segment. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz India's electric vehicle portfolio grew 16% during January-September 2026, with EV penetration around 8-9%.

Speaking to PTI, Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santosh Iyer said that plug-in hybrids could address some concerns associated with electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure and range anxiety. "I think it is a good interim technology for the customer because today, each powertrain has its pros and cons," he said, while adding, "When you look at a plug-in hybrid, it balances both worlds. You get, like in the S-Class hybrid Maybach, a 100 kilometers EV range for everyday driving to your office and back. In case you are not able to charge the car, you can drive it in combustion engine mode."

The plug-in hybrid vehicles are priced 5-6% higher than their pure electric or conventional engine-powered counterparts, but customers in the luxury segment could be willing to pay the premium for the convenience and flexibility they offer, believes the German luxury car giant. "The flip side...is 5 to 6 per cent more expensive compared to EVs or combustion engine cars. But that is a trade-off which this segment of customers would love to do because it gives them peace of mind, it gives them better residual value, and they can enjoy an electric without some of the negative challenges of electric that they see around them," Iyer said.

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its plug-in hybrid model portfolio in India, with the technology making its debut in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class. The automaker has also launched the E53 AMG plug-in hybrid, deliveries of which have begun. Meanwhile, deliveries of the S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class plug-in hybrids are expected to begin by the end of October. Speaking on this, Iyer said that the company wanted to offer multiple powertrains. "We are introducing the plug-in hybrid in S plus Maybach. For the first time, Maybach gets a plug-in powertrain in India," he said, while also adding, “We would be agnostic. I keep saying...the end goal is an EV, but the part towards EV should have multiple powertrains, which includes not only petrol and diesel, but also plug-in hybrids."

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