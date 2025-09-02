Mercedes-Benz India rolls out ‘Dream Days’ festive campaign for customers

Mercedes-Benz India has announced the launch of the ‘Dream Days’ festive campaign, bringing special offers for customers. The Mercedes-Benz Dream Days campaign kicks off on September 2 and will be available until October 31, 2025. The festive offer comprises special financial solutions, special luxury experiences at touchpoints, and on-ground campaigns.

The Mercedes-Benz Dream Days campaign will be available till the end of October, with offers extending to select models in the AMG family alongside the mainstream range from the manufacturer.

Mercedes-Benz Dream Days Offers

Customers can avail EMIs starting at 1 per cent of the ex-showroom price of the model with an attractive ROI and a low down payment option. For buyers stepping into the Mercedes-Benz family for the first time, the new campaign brings a host of welcome benefits on the trade-in of their current car.

Select models like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can be purchased with the option to upgrade to a new variant in a span of two years, under the festive campaign offers (Mercedes-Benz)

Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz is offering flexible payment plans as part of the Dream Days campaign. There is an option of a curated ‘Seasonal Payment Plan’ where buyers can choose to disburse lucrative EMIs with one-time payments at a convenient time, such as Bonus/dividend payout months, during the ownership tenure. This helps customers to align their EMIs on the basis of their cash flow.

Upgrade To A New Variant In 2 Years

The new Key to Key programme allows customers to own two cars from the brand in a span of four years. The offer is available on select models like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, wherein customers can purchase the car now and upgrade to a new variant in 24 to 36 months, and to the latest model, at zero down payment.

Nationwide Service Clinics

Existing customers can avail benefits as part of the nationwide customer service clinics across multiple regions. As part of the service clinics, trained engineers will travel to locations to personally engage with customers and address vehicle-related concerns. Furthermore, the automaker is offering special benefits on select AMG models for enthusiasts.

The offers extend to select models in the AMG line as well

Mercedes-Benz Dream Days Festival

Lastly, the Mercedes-Benz Dream Days Festival will bring curated experiences to six cities - Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi. The two-day festival will bring together the complete range of Mercedes-Benz cars, comprising sedans, SUVs and electric vehicles. The festival plans to attract over 300 participants each day and will showcase the “technical prowess and versatility" of the brand’s vehicles. Customers get a chance to navigate through a series of dynamic terrains and simulations like the side slope, articulation, stepped incline, smooth descent, G-Turn, slalom, and emergency braking. The festival will also feature an immersive Burmester Sound Experience, followed by a sundowner.

