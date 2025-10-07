HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz sales rise 36% in September 2025 amid festive boost and GST 2.0

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2025, 11:57 am
  • Mercedes-Benz India records its best-ever monthly sales in September 2025, driven by strong festive demand, GST 2.0 benefits, and growing top-end luxury car sales.

Mercedes-Benz September 2025 sales
Mercedes-Benz reported highest-ever sales for its top-end luxury models while the entry-level luxury segment declined in the face of cheaper rivals
Mercedes-Benz September 2025 sales
Mercedes-Benz reported highest-ever sales for its top-end luxury models while the entry-level luxury segment declined in the face of cheaper rivals
Mercedes-Benz India announced that it has achieved its best-ever monthly sales performance in September 2025, marking a robust 36 per cent growth over the same month last year. The growth in sales was fuelled by strong festive demand and an “overwhelming customer response" to the recent GST 2.0 reforms, which the company said helped unlock pent-up buyer interest since mid-August.

According to the German automaker, its retail network sold over 2,500 units during the 9-day Navratri period alone, the highest ever sales for Mercedes-Benz in India during a single festive phase. September’s sales performance further contributed to the company’s best-ever quarterly performance, with 5,119 units retailed in Q2 FY25–26. Cumulatively, sales for the April–September FY25–26 period stood at 9,357 units, reflecting a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Festive momentum and customer sentiment

Commenting on the performance, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz clocked its best-ever September sales owing to an overwhelming customer response following the GST 2.0 reforms, culminating the pent-up demand. Our attractive new portfolio combined with innovative financial programmes under the ‘Dream Days’ campaign resulted in overwhelming demand for Mercedes-Benz cars in the luxury market. We expect this festive buying spirit to continue in October as well, with upcoming festivities including Dhanteras and Diwali, which traditionally witness spirited buying from customers."

While sales growth riding the festive high is expected during this period, the recent GST rate rationalisation has also positively stimulated consumer demand in the luxury vehicles segment. Under the new rules, luxury cars and large SUVs are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent rate, while the earlier compensation cess has been scrapped. Before GST 2.0, luxury cars were taxed at an effective rate of 50 per cent, which included a 22 per cent cess levied on top of 28 per cent GST.

This has made luxury cars more affordable across the board, with several manufacturers passing on the full benefits of the new rates down to the buyers. Mercedes joined in, announcing price cuts of up to 11 lakh on its entire model range. The highest benefit was attracted by the Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450 4MATIC, which saw its ex-showroom price tag fall from 1.99 crore to 1.88 crore.

Mercedes-Benz prices post GST:

Mercedes-Benz CarsOld PriceNew PriceDifference
Mercedes-Benz A 200d 48.55 lakh 45.95 lakh 2.6 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC AMG Line 56.50 lakh 52.70 lakh 3.8 lakh
Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line 68 lakh 64.30 lakh 3.7 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC 79.25 lakh 73.95 lakh 5.3 lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB 450 4MATIC 97 lakh 91 lakh 6 lakh
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 450 4MATIC 1.99 crore 1.88 crore 11 lakh
Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line 1.44 crore 1.34 crore 10 lakh

Top-End and Core segments drive growth

Mercedes also reported its highest-ever monthly sales for its ‘Top-End Luxury’ category, comprising models such as the Mercedes-Maybach, S-Class, GLS, AMG G63, and EQS SUV. Among these models, the AMG G63 posted its highest-ever monthly sales despite a waiting period of more than six months. Demand rose 12 per cent YoY in this class, which further accounted for 25 per cent of total sales from the OEM in the second quarter of FY25-26. Mercedes-Benz said 75 per cent of its top-end luxury vehicles sold in India now come through the bespoke manufaktur customisation programme, reflecting rising customer interest in hyper-personalisation.

The ‘Core Luxury’ segment, which accounts for 60 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s total sales, grew 10 per cent in Q2 FY25–26. The E-Class Long Wheelbase remained the brand’s best-seller in the category, registering a 47 per cent YoY growth during the quarter. The GLC and GLE SUVs also observed record monthly sales in September 2025.

Also Read : Audi India sold 3,197 units so far in 2025, trails behind Mercedes, BMW, JLR

BEV performance and Entry-level luxury segment

Mercedes has lost ground in its entry-level luxury range, with sales declining in Q2 FY25-26 despite models such as the A-Class sedan and GLA SUV offering high product value. The reason is that the lower end of the luxury segment is dominated by more affordable alternatives with extensive offers, taking off with a chunk of sales.

Meanwhile, battery electric vehicles continued to expand their footprint, making up 8 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s total sales in Q2 FY25–26. With this, the segment recorded a 10 per cent growth over the previous period. Among the all-electric portfolio, the EQS SUV achieved its highest monthly sales, while the flagship G 580 Edition 1 with EQ technology is already sold out for the year. Interested buyers need not fret, however, as bookings are now open for the next batch of deliveries.

Mercedes-Benz India said it expects the positive momentum driven by the GST 2.0 reforms and festive demand to continue through the Diwali period, supported by strong consumer sentiment and a diversified product portfolio across its Entry, Core, and Top-End segments.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2025, 11:57 am IST
TAGS: auto sales Mercedes-Benz India luxury cars Mercedes-Benz

