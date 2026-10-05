Mercedes-Benz India hits record Q3, crosses 15,000 sales in first nine months of 2026

Mercedes-Benz India has had its strongest sales quarter ever in the third quarter of 2026, while also recording its best January-September sales in the country. The German luxury carmaker sold 5,422 cars between July and September, taking its total sales for the first nine months of the year to 15,190 units.

Q3 sales were up 6 per cent compared to the 5,119 units sold in the same period last year. Sales were also 17 per cent higher than the previous quarter. For January-September, Mercedes-Benz recorded an 8 per cent increase over the 14,132 units sold during the same period in 2025.

The company says strong demand across its range, along with new product launches and festive season buying, helped drive the growth. Its ‘Dream Days’ campaign, which offered new financing options to customers, also supported sales during the quarter.

E-Class remains key sales driver

Mercedes-Benz's core range continues to do most of the heavy lifting. The Core Luxury segment, which includes the C-Class, long-wheelbase E-Class, GLC and GLE, contributed around 60 per cent of the company's total sales between January and September.

The long-wheelbase E-Class remained the brand's best-selling luxury car in India. Mercedes-Benz says demand for the model has stayed strong through all three quarters of 2026.

Top-end luxury and AMG models gain

The company also saw healthy demand at the higher end of its portfolio. Its Top-End Luxury models, including the S-Class, GLS, Mercedes-Maybach models, AMG G 63 and V-Class, accounted for more than 25 per cent of sales and grew 13 per cent year-on-year.

The AMG range had an even stronger run, with sales increasing 18 per cent during the January-September period. The AMG G 63 also recorded its highest-ever monthly sales despite continuing to have a long waiting period.

CLA BEV gets over 1,000 orders

Mercedes-Benz's electric cars are gaining ground as well. Its BEV portfolio grew 16 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, helped by the new CLA electric. The company has received more than 1,000 orders for the CLA BEV, with some customers now facing waiting periods of up to six months and deliveries extending into March 2027.

The response to the CLA BEV is particularly significant as Mercedes-Benz says it has attracted a younger set of luxury car buyers. The model is positioned as a technology-focused electric car and has become one of the brand's key products in its push towards EVs in India.

The company's Entry Luxury range, consisting of the GLA and CLA BEV, grew 4 per cent during the January-September period and accounted for around 15 per cent of total sales.

GLC BEV, electrified S-Class next

Mercedes-Benz is not slowing down its product offensive. The new GLC BEV will make its India debut on November 4, while deliveries of the new electrified S-Class are set to begin from mid-October. The top-spec MANUFAKTUR Edition of the S-Class has already been sold out for the year, according to the company.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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