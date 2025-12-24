HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz India Considers Quarterly Price Hikes in 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2025, 12:49 pm
  • Mercedes-Benz India is considering quarterly price hikes in 2026 to offset rupee depreciation against the euro, with individual increases likely around 2 per cent.

2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review
The company attributes the increase to persistent foreign exchange pressures, with the euro-rupee exchange rate staying above the ₹100 level through 2025, well above historical norms.
2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Review
The company attributes the increase to persistent foreign exchange pressures, with the euro-rupee exchange rate staying above the ₹100 level through 2025, well above historical norms.

Mercedes-Benz India may move to a quarterly price revision cycle in 2026 as it looks to cushion the impact of a weakening rupee against the euro, according to the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Santosh Iyer.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the FICCI Mercedes-Benz Bharat Innovation business ideas challenge programme launch on Tuesday, Iyer said the sharp depreciation of the rupee has made frequent price adjustments unavoidable. The luxury carmaker has already announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its model range from January 1, 2026.

The company attributes the increase to persistent foreign exchange pressures, with the euro-rupee exchange rate staying above the 100 level through 2025, well above historical norms. Around 18 months ago, the euro was trading at roughly 89, compared to about 104–105 currently, Iyer said, amounting to a depreciation of nearly 15–18 per cent.

While the January hike has been confirmed, Iyer indicated that further increases are likely through the year. “We are considering price hikes every quarter next year, and that is because of rupee devaluation to the euro," he said, adding that the company is still absorbing a significant portion of the currency impact.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz Mumbai Auto Hangar New Showroom Service Centre

According to him, there remains a gap of over 10–15 per cent between the total effect of the rupee’s depreciation and the price increases announced so far. To avoid a sharp, one-time correction that could hurt demand, Mercedes-Benz India plans to stagger the hikes.

Although the exact quantum for each quarter is yet to be finalised, Iyer said individual increases could be in the region of 2 per cent each, spread across 2026.

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2025, 12:49 pm IST

