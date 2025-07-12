Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line launched at 1.4 crore

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the new GLS 4MATIC AMG Line in India, adding a bold and dynamic dimension to its flagship luxury SUV lineup. Building on the success of the GLS , which has already crossed 16,000 units on Indian roads, the AMG Line brings in a performance-inspired aesthetic along with refined luxury and enhanced sporty attributes. The GLS AMG Line is priced at Rs. 1.4 cr (GLS 450 AMG Line) and Rs. 1.43 cr (GLS 450d AMG Line).

Distinctive AMG Design Elements

The GLS 4MATIC AMG Line takes styling cues from the iconic G-Class and Mercedes-AMG models, showcasing a more aggressive road presence. The exterior is defined by its AMG-specific design including the AMG front apron, muscular air inlets, extended front and rear wing flares, and sporty side sill panels — all finished in the body color. At the rear, it features a diffuser-style AMG bumper with chrome detailing and integrated black design accents, giving it a powerful stance.

On the sides, there are 21-inch alloy wheels on offer now that look sporty.

Sporty and Luxurious Cabin

Inside the cabin, the AMG inspiration continues with multifunction sports steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, featuring silver chrome trim and a flattened bottom section for a more dynamic grip. Touch control panels and gearshift paddles provide both functionality and sportiness. The AMG sports pedals made of brushed stainless steel with rubber studs and specially designed AMG-branded floor mats elevate the sporty feel.

AMG Night Package and Alloy Wheels

The GLS AMG Line comes equipped with the AMG Night Package, further enhancing its exterior with bold blacked-out elements. These include black mirror housings, matte black roof rails, dark chrome slats on the radiator grille, and high-gloss black detailing across the body. Completing the look are 21-inch AMG light-alloy wheels, which add to its commanding presence.

Performance and Technical Specifications

Mercedes-Benz is offering the GLS AMG Line in two variants — GLS 450 AMG Line and GLS 450d AMG Line. Both models are powered by inline 6-cylinder engines mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. While the petrol-powered GLS 450 delivers 375 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque, the diesel-powered GLS 450d generates 362 bhp and a substantial 750 Nm of torque. Both variants can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

