Mercedes-Benz GLC rivalling BMW X4 set to go off shelves. Here's why

BMW launched the second-generation X2 globally in 2023. The new generation BMW X2 coupe crossover came much larger than its predecessor. Now, the Motor1 Italy has claimed that the German luxury car marque has decided to pull the plug on the X4. The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe rivalling BMW X4 will not see its next generation, claimed the report.

BMW reportedly stated that there is no space in its lineup for the X4 anymore and the grown-up second-generation X2 will take the place of it, once the automaker discontinues the X4. Interestingly, besides becoming bigger in size, the new generation BMW X2 has also narrowed the pricing gap with its bigger sibling.

On the other hand, people who seek a bigger coupe SUV than the X2 will have the option to choose the bigger X6. Someone looking for a car that sits in between the X2 and X6 will have to opt for the X3. Unlike the BMW X2 with a front-wheel-drive-based platform and four-cylinder engines, the X3 comes with an RWD underpinning and a six-cylinder engine in the new M50. It was the bestselling model for the automaker in 2023.

The luxury car brand has not revealed the reason why it intends to end production of the BMW X4. However, one reason could be the revamped lineup with the new generation X2 and an updated X3, which is slated to go on sale later this year, making and selling the X4 is not cost-effective for the automaker.

BMW X4 has a little hope

While the internal combustion engine-powered version of the BMW X4 is slated to face the chopping block, the car may have an indirect successor. The BMW Blog has reported that a fully electric iX4 is scheduled to launch around 2027, which will be based on the Neue Klasse platform. It would be a key part of the brand's offensive of at least six electric cars that are slated to come by 2028, based on the Neue Klasse architecture.

