Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric receives 650+ Expressions of Interest in 36 hours

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a strong customer response for its upcoming all-new Electric GLC. The luxury automaker has received more than 650 Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the electric SUV within just 36 hours of opening registrations on 5 October, signalling growing interest in the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio.

Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC receives over 650 EOIs within 36 hours, highlighting strong demand for premium EVs. The locally manufactured SUV will strengthen the automaker’s Indian electrification strategy

The company will continue accepting EOIs from prospective buyers who wish to register their interest in the locally manufactured Electric GLC. Mercedes-Benz says the response reflects a broader shift among luxury car buyers in India, with customers increasingly looking for sustainable mobility solutions without compromising on luxury, performance, technology or everyday usability.

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The strong initial demand also underlines Mercedes-Benz India’s focus on expanding its electric vehicle portfolio and strengthening its position in the country’s luxury EV segment.

Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC: Local Production

The all-new Electric GLC will mark the introduction of Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation electric SUV architecture in India. It will be manufactured locally at the company’s production facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, making it the first Mercedes-Benz SUV in India to be built on this new-generation electric platform.

The model is expected to play an important role in Mercedes-Benz India’s long-term electrification strategy, combining local production capabilities with the company’s latest global electric vehicle technology.

Based on one of Mercedes-Benz’s most successful SUV nameplates, the Electric GLC combines the familiar attributes of the GLC with an all-electric powertrain and a range of new-age digital technologies. The company says the new model has been designed to offer a blend of comfort, sophistication, performance and practicality while catering to customers seeking a more sustainable form of luxury mobility.

Mercedes-Benz describes the Electric GLC as an evolution of the modern luxury SUV, with an emphasis on effortless driving, versatility, intuitive technology and the brand’s established premium positioning.

Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC: Customer Experience

Mercedes-Benz India has also highlighted its focus on providing a transparent and personalised ownership experience for Electric GLC customers. Those who have submitted their EOIs will receive regular updates regarding their order status and indicative delivery timelines.

Expressions of Interest for the upcoming electric SUV remain open through authorised Mercedes-Benz franchise partners across India as well as the company’s official website. Customers can therefore continue to register their interest ahead of the Electric GLC’s arrival in the Indian market.

The response of more than 650 EOIs within the first 36 hours indicates strong initial demand for Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation electric SUV and highlights the growing interest in premium electric mobility among Indian luxury-car buyers.

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