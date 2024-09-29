Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupe SUVs likely to be phased out by 2026: Reports

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Sep 2024, 14:48 PM
Mercedes Benz is repotedly planning to discontinue the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe

The German luxury carmaker is revamping its global strategy. The company is reportedly planning to discontinue the Mercedes GLC Coupe SUV and the GLE Coupe SUV by 2026. This comes as the automaker confronts a global decline in sales, particularly within its SUV lineup.

Mercedes GLC and GLE Coupes: Uncertain Future

The Mercedes GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe follow the coupe SUV design language with sloping roof lines. This is aimed to give the SUV a sportier appearance compared to the conventional GLC and GLE SUVs. A report byHandelsblattsuggests that Mercedes-Benz is debating whether to discontinue both models or merge them into a single vehicle.

A similar strategy has been seen by the German Automaker earlier as well. It merged the coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class, combining them into a single model known as the Mercedes-Benz CLE.

Mercedes GLC and GLE Coupes: Sales decline in 2024

The decision to phase out the GLC and GLE Coupes comes after a challenging first half of 2024 for Mercedes-Benz. Global sales were down 6 per cent compared to the previous year, with revenue dropping by 4.1 per cent and profits plummeting by 20 per cent.

Sales of the GLC Coupe fell by 12.5 per cent, while the GLE Coupe experienced a steeper decline of 49.8 per cent. These figures mirror the decline in sales for their wagon counterparts, with the GLE SUV down by 49.2 per cent.

Shift Towards Electric SUVs

The potential elimination of these coupe-style SUVs coincides with Mercedes-Benz's increasing focus on electric vehicles (EVs). A battery-electric version of the GLC SUV is expected to debut in 2026, following the launch of the electric EQE SUV, which is already available in the Indian market. As the company continues to expand its EV lineup, the future of its petrol and diesel-powered SUVs remains under review.

Competition from BMW

Mercedes-Benz’s decision follows a similar approach taken by its rival, BMW. The BMW X4 and X6, which directly compete with the GLC and GLE Coupes, are also being reviewed. BMW is reportedly planning to replace the petrol-powered X4 with a battery-electric iX4 by late 2026, as part of its own shift towards electric mobility.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2024, 14:48 PM IST
