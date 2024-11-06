Mercedes-Benz GLA to BMW X1: Key challengers to Audi Q3

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Audi Q3 comes carving a niche in the Indian luxury compact SUV segment. This luxury SUV is available in the Indian market, priced between ₹44.25 lakh and ₹54.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV has been know for being a practical and affordable luxury car offering impressive performance. The SUV gets a refined and advanced technology-aided feature-packed interior and a powerful engine.
Powering the Audi Q3 is a 2.0-litre 40 TFSI petrol engine, paired with an automatic gearbox This engine is mated to the Audi Quattro all-wheel drive technology that sends power to all the four wheels. The engine churns out 187 bhp peak power between 4,200 rpm and 6,000 rpm, while the maximum torque output is 320 Nm. The SUV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds at a top speed of 222 kmph.
However, if you have any plans to buy the Audi Q3 SUV, there are more options as well. Here are some other other options to consider against the Audi Q3.
The Mercedes-Benz GLA is a key competitor against the Audi Q3. The three-star branded SUV comes priced between ₹51.75 lakh and ₹58.15 lakh (ex-showroom), in India. The Mercedes-Benz GLA is the most affordable SUV in the Indian market, available from the German luxury car brand. Powertrain options for the SUV include a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit. The petrol engine is capable of churning out 160 bhp peak power and the diesel motor generates 187 bhp maximum power. Transmission options for the SUV include a seven-speed DCT automatic for the petrol variant, while the diesel model gets an eight-speed automatic unit.
The BMW X1 is the strongest competitor against the Audi Q3, as it comes priced very aggressively against its rival. The BMW X1 is the entry-level model in the German luxury car giant's X series in India. It is priced between ₹49.50 lakh and ₹51.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the BMW X1 is a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 2.0-litre diesel motor on offer as well. The petrol power mill churns out 134 bhp peak power and 230 Nm maximum torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine pumps out 147.5 bhp peak power and 360 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the SUV include a seven-speed Steptronic automatic unit with double clutch, available for the xLine petrol variant, while there is a seven-speed Steptronic unit with paddle shifters available for the M-Sport diesel version.
The Range Rover Evoque is one of the most desired luxury SUVs in the Indian market. Also, it is one of the most popular offerings in India from the Tata Motors-owned British car marque Land Rover. As an alternative to Audi Q3, the Range Rover Evoque emphasises on its off-road capability like the rest of the Land Rover SUVs. Priced at ₹67.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Range Rover Evoque is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant gets a 2.0-litre engine capable of churning out 247 bhp peak power and 365 Nm of torque. The diesel variant gets energy from a 2.0-litre motor that pups out 201 bhp power and 430 Nm torque. Transmission duty is done by a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
