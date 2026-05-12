5 entry-level luxury SUVs I would honestly spend my money on in 2026

Here are the top five entry-level luxury SUVs I would honestly spend my money on, considering they offer the best balance of badge value, comfort, and driving dynamics.

The entry-level luxury SUV segment in India, which is typically in the price range of ₹45 lakh to ₹65 lakh (ex-showroom), is a highly competitive segment. The luxury SUVs positioned in this segment offer a mix of prestige, global standard of design, advanced high-end features aided by modern technology, and practical family utility. At the same time, these SUVs offer affordability to first-time luxury car buyers as well as consumers who focus on value-for-money.

Based on the premium, feature-loaded, and performance-oriented trends in India, here are the top five entry-level luxury SUVs I would honestly spend my money on, considering they offer the best balance of badge value, comfort, and driving dynamics.