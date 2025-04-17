Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets retro with Stronger Than The 1980s special edition. Check details

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a limited edition of its G-Class , built as a tribute to the original 1980s origins of the SUV. The "G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" limited run consists of only 460 units worldwide, commemorating the milestone of 500,000th G-Class produced in 2023.

The Edition Stronger Than The 1980s is available in two variants: the G 450 d and the G 500. As much as they possess contemporary engineering and comforts, the model was designed with direct reference to the W 460 series of early years. The special edition G-Class is offered in three historical colours—agave green, cream and Colorado beige—each of which relates back to the original colour palette from four decades ago.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz rolls out 200,000th made-in-India car from Chakan plant

Completing the retro hues, the car features traditional orange turn signals and other blacked-out features such as bumpers, grille, and mirror caps to mimic the rough look of its ancestor. A 5-spoke alloy wheel is also added to the vintage style. Other special trimmings for the new edition are a bonnet badge inspired by the classic Mercedes logo and a spare wheel cap mimicking the original look.

This version incorporates some features from Mercedes' PROFESSIONAL Line to boost its off-road presence. These are the protective headlamp grilles, mud flaps at both front and rear end, and all-terrain tires. A roof rack is optional, with black Manufaktur logos and "G – STRONGER THAN TIME" projection headlights adding to its unique identity.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition Stronger Than The 1980s:Interior with 1980s Influence

Inside, the special edition stays true to its tribute theme. Black leather with dove grey fabric inserts and 1980s trim establish the tone. The dashboard has a "STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" inscription on the passenger grab handle, and the doors have topographic stamps of the Schöckl mountain—a traditional G-Class testing ground.

Also Read : Defender Octa: Does it have what it takes to beat the Mercedes G-Wagon in India?

Unique to each vehicle is a “1 of 460" badge on the centre console, along with a retro-style “Schöckl Proved" emblem on the B-pillar. The interior is rounded out by modern equipment, such as a multifunction Nappa leather steering wheel, a glass sunroof, and a Burmester 3D surround sound system. This collector-focused G-Class edition is now available for order, with pricing starting at €160,055 (approx ₹1.55 crore).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: